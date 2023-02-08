Alphabet’s Bard AI Misfires In Debut, Stocks Swoon





An early skirmish in the race for artificial intelligence supremacy saw Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) shares drop about 8% in Wednesday afternoon trading, wiping out about $100 billion in market capitalization. The flaw in making false statements that sound plausible.

Key Takeaways Alphabet’s shares fell 8% on Wednesday after the company and rival Microsoft announced an AI-assisted search feature this week.Artificial intelligence technology has been dubbed the ‘next big thing’ and related stocks have seen big recent gains. is showing

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced Bard late Monday, calling it “the most profound technology we’re working on right now.”

This demonstration showed a chatbot answering questions about new discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), which I was able to discuss with a 9-year-old. Bard credits JWST with taking “the first pictures of planets outside our solar system.” By Tuesday, a Twitter user had noted that the first exoplanet was his 2004 image by the European Southern Observatory in Chile.

Y-chart

ChatGPT, OpenAI’s popular AI chatbot, has ignited a recent conversation about AI. Both ChatGPT and Bard deploy persuasive human-sounding large-scale language models aimed at demonstrating fluency rather than factual or logical rigor.

But that didn’t stop technology megacaps from stumbling over each other and emphasizing their understanding of the technology. Announced. Wednesday. Microsoft recently announced his $10 billion investment in OpenAI, making it the exclusive cloud computing provider for Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI.

But Alphabet could take more risks in the race to develop technology that can replace online searches with reliable, relevant answers. Google’s search ads are the company’s main source of revenue, and Bing is far from making a ton of money for Microsoft.

The AI ​​boom could pay off for chip maker Nvidia (NVDA) in the long run, Wedbush analysts said in a research note Wednesday. “By incorporating additional his AI capabilities into search, we see increased long-term demand for hardware,” they wrote. “Most prominently, we will need an incremental accelerator to meet the growing AI requirements for search (the results will be very long-term positive for NVDA, which continues to dominate the AI ​​market) alone. We will also need incremental storage, memory, etc., to support our growing AI needs.”

Meanwhile, visitors to the ChatGPT site on Wednesday were intermittently notified that “ChatGPT is now at capacity.”

