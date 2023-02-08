Netflix cracks down on password sharing in four new markets, including Canada TechCrunch





Netflix today announced it is rolling out paid sharing, also known as Netflix’s crackdown on password sharing, in more countries, including Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain. The company has previously tested paid sharing in select markets, including Chile, Costa Rica, Peru, and other parts of Latin America. It also provides some details on how paid sharing works.

The news follows a leak about password restrictions made public earlier this month, following complaints from subscribers.

In the US, Netflix has quietly released details about its password sharing policy on its US help site, which was picked up by various news outlets, including The Streamable. The streamer quickly clarified that the guidelines were published by accident and that the policy against the United States had not yet been finalized, but the damage had already been done.

Across social media, Netflix subscribers expressed their outrage at the change and the immediate need to pay for extra people trying to move away from their accounts.

As many have rightly pointed out, this means sharing services with college kids, people whose families split plans but live in different locations or move between homes. It also penalizes people who travel for work and often sign in from locations other than their homes.

When paid sharing goes live, subscribers have several options. You can pay to add extra members to your account (CAD$7.99 per person per month in Canada, NZD$7.99 in New Zealand, €3.99 in Portugal, €5.99 in Spain). Otherwise, you can suggest members to get their own account and start the service. (Netflix offers a new “Transfer Profile” option for Mooch to get boot, which lets you move your viewing history, watchlists, and more to your new standalone account.)

Netflix subscribers were also upset about how travel restrictions would work under the new policy.

In a published rule, Netflix said subscribers must log into the Netflix app on their home network at least once every 31 days.

I can imagine how easy it is for you to run into this problem even if you are a main subscriber. For example, if you get a tablet that you don’t use often to watch on the plane, but forget to authorize it with Netflix before you leave, you may find you can’t access it. , suggests asking the main account holder to use the code to verify their device.

@wyckedtok #stitch with @techcrunch I have a question #netflixpassword #netflixpasswordsharing #cancelnetflix original sound – Wycked

Today, Netflix announced in a blog post that members must set a primary location, adding a new[アクセスとデバイスの管理]We mentioned that you can control who can access your account from your page. She also noted that members can “easily watch Netflix on their personal devices,” even while traveling or logged into a new TV at a hotel, her Airbnb, or elsewhere.

However, this post did not specifically address the 31-day certification rule concerns. But Netflix says people who travel a lot or have separate homes should actually open the Netflix app on their mobile devices. Then when you arrive at the second location. “

The company pointed out that this is no different than how Hulu with Live TV works, but it’s a bit of an unfair comparison. . Local sports networks are determined and limited by the user’s home location. Local affiliate networks are also location-based.

It’s not clear if these rules will be the same in the US when the feature hits Netflix’s home market.

Netflix subscribers understand that this change is more about grabbing money than anything else. And over the years, much more permissive password policies have been enforced. Back in 2016, Netflix’s then-CEO Reed Hastings characterized password sharing as a “positive thing” and even a “great marketing tool.”

Perhaps the “transfer profile” feature itself gradually pulled subscribers away from shared accounts.

When these members set up their own Netflix accounts, Netflix has expanded its subscriber base. But it’s a risky bet in today’s world of competitive streaming, ad-supported videos and free streaming on FAST channels. Last year, Netflix lost subscribers for the first time in a decade and then reported its biggest quarterly loss ever. Since then, things have turned around in the most recent quarter, but its failure or success will forever rest on the next big hit.

“We value our members and know they have many entertainment options,” the company wrote in today’s blog post. , members can choose from a variety of plans with different features.As always, we will continue to improve Netflix in the future by refining these new features based on member feedback.”

The company also shared details of their plans and the number of additional members allowed per plan, as shown in the chart below.

