Pre-order now and install this screen for free.

Whether you’re a hardcore movie buff or like to catch up on every new episode of Yellowstone, it’s always a good time to get a new TV. If you’re looking to turn it into a Samsung TV, it’s top of the line. This month, the tech giant will drop the first of his 77-inch OLED TVs with quantum dot technology. Special deals on installation available for pre-order now.

Samsung S95C TV pre-order

Through Monday, February 20, Samsung is letting shoppers pre-order the S95C 77-inch OLED 4K smart TV, which is currently listed for $4,499.99. It’s not a sale, but it comes with a free in-home installation of the screen with every pre-order, saving you $250 worth of money. You can rest assured that it will be handled and set up exactly where you want it.

According to Samsung, the S95C is an OLED TV that incorporates quantum dot technology. For those unfamiliar with the world of television technology, OLED (short for Organic Light Emitting Diode) means that each pixel in a screen’s panel can be switched on and off individually to produce excellent contrast in the displayed image. To do. Quantum dots (commonly found in QLED TVs) are microscopic nanocrystals that produce much richer and more saturated colors, especially those that depend on red and green combinations. By mixing quantum dots into its OLED base, Samsung says the S95C will bring “pure blacks, over a billion realistic hues, and dramatic detail with 8.3 million self-luminous pixels” to any movie, show, or video. It states that it can be brought into the game.

Speaking of gaming, players will appreciate the S95C’s Samsung Gamer Hub, which lets them stream titles from Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, and more without needing a console. All you need is a Bluetooth-enabled controller and an internet connection to start gaming at refresh rates up to 144Hz in 4K with 0.1ms response time. Don’t worry about downloading large files and saving them on your screen. This screen is also sleek, making it a stylish centerpiece yet able to slide into any home media setup.

So, whether you want to make the most of the hottest video games or make this year’s Super Bowl look like a movie, the Samsung S95C is one of the most advanced TVs available. Stay one step ahead of tech junkies by pre-ordering your TV today and bringing it into your home at no extra charge.

Pre-Order Samsung 77″ S95C OLED 4K Smart TV for $4,499.99 (Save $250 on Installation)

