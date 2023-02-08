Grant further explores first-ever high-resolution imaging of live, active virus





Piran Kidambi, assistant professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering, was awarded a grant to further his research to capture high-resolution images of live viruses in tissues. His three-year grant from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiatives Frontiers of Imaging is one of his 20 grants awarded worldwide with the aim of revolutionizing virus, human health and vaccine research. It’s one.

Piran Kidambi (Vanderbilt University)

Visualizing viruses in their native state has been an elusive scientific challenge for decades. Kidambi said our study aims to make this possible for the first time.

His project will work on developing a device that will allow direct imaging of live viruses, allowing scientists to witness their physical changes in real time.

Kidambis’ research is focused on understanding the synthesis of nanomaterials for healthcare, energy, electronic and catalytic applications. The success of this project could dramatically improve virology, vaccine development, oncology, and human health.

Cori Bergman, scientific director of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, said the purpose of the Frontiers of Imaging program is to provide real-time, in vivo, invasive imaging of life processes at the molecular, cellular, and system levels. is to visualize in a minimal way.

This is the latest high-profile support Kidambi has for his research. In June 2022, his research was selected to receive funding through the U.S. Department of Energy’s Early Career Research Program. The program is designed to support outstanding researchers during the critical early career period, when many scientists do their most formative research.

Kidambis’ CZI grant application was supported by Janice Ascano and the R&D and support team at the Vanderbilt office. RDS’ services include finding new sponsors, coordination, and teams. Proposals of all sizes, content development, and building draft reviews. The RDS is located in the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research and Innovation. For more information about RDS or to request a service, please email [email protected]

About the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative

Founded in 2015, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative helps solve some of society’s toughest challenges, from eradicating disease and improving education to meeting community needs. Through collaboration, providing resources and building technology, its mission is to help build a more inclusive, just and healthy future for all. For more information, please visit chanzuckerberg.com.

