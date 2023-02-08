Microsoft’s Activision Acquisition Could Harm Gamers, UK Regulator Says





Activision Blizzard’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare video game will be inserted into Microsoft’s Xbox One video game console located in Denver, Colorado on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

Michael Ciaglo | Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

UK competition regulators say Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of gaming giant Activision Blizzard could harm competition in the UK gaming market and could move to block the deal. says there is.

The Competition and Markets Bureau announced a tentative decision on the deal on Wednesday, saying the acquisition could raise competitive concerns and lead to higher prices, less choice and less innovation.

In a notice of possible remedies sent to both parties, the CMA said it may require Microsoft to:

Selling business related to the popular Call of Duty franchise Selling the Activision segment of Activision Blizzard Selling both Activision and Blizzard Closing the transaction

Microsoft and Activision Blizzard have until February 22nd to respond. The CMA plans to make a final decision on April 26th. Regulators said he launched a detailed investigation into the deal on Sept. 1.

CMA fears Activision deal could add Call of Duty and other lucrative titles to cloud-based Xbox Game Pass platform, strengthening Microsoft’s position in cloud gaming market doing.

Cloud gaming, which allows gamers to play games over the Internet on non-console devices, is still in its infancy and not a mass-market technology.

According to the CMA, the deal is a boost to Microsoft’s console business, and Microsoft said it would be “commercially profitable” to make Activision’s games exclusive to the Xbox hardware or available on the PlayStation. I would think so, he added.

This could “significantly reduce competition between Xbox and PlayStation in the UK, to the detriment of UK gamers,” notes Watchdog.

Activision Blizzard shares fell 2% on Wednesday following the CMA announcement. Meanwhile, Microsoft shares were trading up 2% on the back of announcements about the tech giant’s advances in artificial intelligence.

Rima Alaily, corporate vice president and deputy general counsel for Microsoft, said in an email to CNBC.

Microsoft has promised Sony and Nintendo to continue releasing new Call of Duty games on their respective PlayStation and Switch gaming platforms for 10 years.

A spokeswoman for Activision Blizzard said the company “affirms its declared mandate to help the CMA better understand our industry and promote an environment where people can be confident they are getting great choices and a fair deal.” I hope we can achieve that,” he said.

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick also sent an internal memo to employees on Wednesday, saying the company “believes the law and the facts are on our side.”

“In this case, our combined company will bring more competition to already crowded world-class gaming competitors such as Sony, Tencent, NetEase, Apple, Amazon and Facebook.” Kotik added. “We believe this merger will give us additional resources to compete with such giants.”

The deal between Microsoft and Activision also faces scrutiny in the United States and the European Union.

In the United States, the Federal Trade Commission is trying to block the purchase on competition grounds, while the European Commission is also conducting a competition investigation into the deal. The European Commission, the EU’s enforcement agency, recently filed a petition, known as a letter of objection, expressing concerns about the deal, according to Reuters.

