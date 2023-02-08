Twitter Blue customers can now post longer tweets





Twitter authentication revived after influx of ‘spoofed’ accounts

Twitter has resumed the verification process after shutting down due to the creation of multiple “impersonation” accounts. Wayne State University’s Nick Matar spoke with FOX’s Josh Breslow on LiveNOW about the latest on the Elon Musk acquisition.

SAN FRANCISCO – Twitter Blue subscribers can now post longer tweets, the social media company announced Wednesday.

The company repeatedly posted one tweet, “More words,” before concluding, “Sometimes more words are needed. We are publishing longer tweets for our @TwitterBlue subscribers in the US.” Did.

The company has increased the character limit to 4,000. All her Twitter users can read long tweets, but only blue subscribers can create them.

However, standard restrictions on posting to media, creating polls, and using hashtags still apply.

Twitter Blue adds a blue check mark to your account and[ツイートの編集]An opt-in paid monthly subscription that provides early access to select new features such as: The improved service will allow Twitter Blue subscribers to see fewer ads, post longer videos, and make their Tweets more prominent.

The service costs $8/month for Web users and $11/month for iPhone users.

After Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October, he launched a service that allows anyone to issue blue checks for $8 a month. But a flood of impersonator accounts, including those impersonating Musk’s businesses Tesla and SpaceX, prompted Twitter to shut down the service just days after it launched.

Daniel Miller and Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.

