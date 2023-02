Google’s AI chatbot Bard reacted incorrectly in public demo

CNN—

Google’s much-hyped new AI chatbot tool Bard, which is not yet available to the public, has already been criticized for the inaccurate responses it generated during its demo this week.

In a demo Google posted to Twitter, one user asked Bard: What new discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope could you teach a 9-year-old? Respond with a series of bullet points. Among them are:

But according to NASA, the first images showing an exoplanet, or planet outside our solar system, were actually taken almost two decades ago in 2004 by the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope.

Bards’ failure highlights the challenge of Google as it races to integrate the same AI technology that underpins Microsoft-backed ChatGPT into its core search engine. Seeking to keep pace with what some consider to be a fundamental change in the way people search online, facilitated by conversational AI, Google is building on its search engine’s reputation for presenting trusted information. You run the risk of overturning.

Like ChatGPT, Bard is built on a large-scale language model, trained on vast amounts of online data to generate compelling responses to user prompts. Experts have long warned that these tools can spread inaccurate information.

In an apparent attempt to address this concern, Google previously said that Bard was rolling out to trusted testers this week, and will be available to the public in the coming weeks.

This highlights the importance of a rigorous testing process. It was launched this week in the Trusted Tester program. A Google spokesperson told CNN in a statement Wednesday about the factual error. A good mix of external feedback and our own internal testing ensures that Bards answers meet our high standards of quality, safety and real-world information grounds.

Shares of Google parent Alphabet fell as much as 8% in midday trading Wednesday after Bird’s inaccurate reaction was first reported by Reuters.

Google announced Bard earlier this week, as part of an apparent bid to counter ChatGPT’s viral success, to generate essays, lyrics and answers to questions you may have previously searched on Google. was used. ChatGPT’s surge in popularity has reportedly prompted Google executives to declare their search product Code Red.

On Wednesday, Google held an event at its Paris offices to detail plans to use AI technology to fundamentally change the way people search for information online. Google’s event comes a day after his rival Microsoft announced an improved version of Bing with a more advanced version of the AI ​​used in his ChatGPT. (Microsoft is investing billions in his OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT.)

In a presentation Wednesday, Google executives will use the technology to provide bullet points showing the best times to see different constellations, as well as the pros and cons of buying an electric car. hinted at plans to provide more complex, conversational responses to queries, such as .

Executives said AI technology will pave the way for the next frontier of information products for the company.

