Microsoft and Activision deal: UK regulators take a dark view of the proposal





The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority has cast a dark light on Microsoft’s proposed $68.7 billion deal to buy video game giant Activision.

In its interim findings released Wednesday, UK regulators have tentatively said that “Microsoft’s proposed takeover of Activision could lead to higher prices, less choice or less innovation for UK gamers. I concluded that

The UK findings represent another serious blow to the proposed takeover…still at the end of the road to a deal. Stakeholders have several weeks to propose possible solutions to the problems identified by UK regulators. The CMA said it would consider responses and issue a final report by 26 April.

Officials said they spent five months understanding the deal and its implications. bottom.

Regarding the cloud gaming sector, he said: Microsoft already owns an estimated 60-70% of the world’s cloud gaming services, and with the Xbox, cloud gaming has other key strengths. “

Regarding the console offering, he said: [..] Now, Microsoft has indicated that it believes it is commercially profitable to make Activision’s games exclusive to their consoles (or, under substantially worse circumstances, only available on the PlayStation). increase. It noted that this “followed several previous acquisitions of game studios.” [by Microsoft]”

“Reducing competition by restricting other platforms from accessing Activision’s games could significantly reduce competition between Xbox and PlayStation in the UK and harm UK gamers.” tentatively concluded.

Martin Coleman, chair of the independent panel of experts conducting this second phase of research, said: , movies, television, books. The intense competition between Xbox and PlayStation has defined the console gaming market for the past two decades.Exciting New Developments in Cloud Gaming Offer More Choices for Gamers […] We have also sent a briefing to the company today on how our concerns will be resolved and asked for their input and alternatives we would like to submit. ”

Microsoft responded to the findings with a statement from Rima Alaily, corporate vice president and deputy general counsel.

“We are committed to providing effective and easy-to-implement solutions that address CMA concerns. Our commitment to granting to, etc., preserves the benefits of the contract for gamers and developers and promotes competition in the market. Seventy-five percent of respondents to the CMA’s public consultation agreed that the deal was good enough to compete in UK games. “

Activision also released a statement in response. Between now and April, the CMA will have a better understanding of our industry, a competitive and fair deal, and an environment where people can be confident that they have great choices and fair deals. We hope that we can help ensure that the CMA achieves its stated obligation to promote. A place where businesses can innovate and thrive, and where the UK economy as a whole can grow productively and sustainably. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2023/gaming/news/microsoft-activision-deal-in-danger-u-k-regulator-1235516672/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos