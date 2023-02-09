



Overview of ChatGPT for Google Meet, MS Teams, and Zoom. Use ChatGPT to transcribe and summarize Google Meet, MS Teams and Zoom.

No more taking notes or forgetting things – Tactiq takes notes. Whether it’s a sales call, a team meeting, an online class, a customer interview, a product survey, a presentation or a masterclass, you can use Tactiq to capture what everyone is saying so you don’t miss anything. ever. Join the beta to use OpenAI ChatGPT for meetings. Use GPT3 to generate meeting summaries and ChatGPT to automatically get top 5 highlights, tasks, follow-ups, and next meeting agenda. Have three meetings with the participant and her to review the agenda you created yourself. Tactiq allows you to transcribe Google Meet, Zoom, Webex and Microsoft Teams meetings. Highlight what’s important, tag action items, save chats, take screenshots, and Tactiq puts it all together in a Google Doc. His 180,000+ people in 5,000+ companies trust Tactiq to transcribe meeting minutes. Fortune 500 leaders, engineers at companies like Netflix, freelancers, salespeople, teachers, and anyone who hates but needs to take meeting notes use it every day.Free to use: * Download the Tactiq Chrome extension (free) * Join Google Meet, Zoom, Cisco Webex, MS Teams * Tactiq automatically records meeting transcripts in real time * Click what matters * Save Google Meet captions as Transcripts to Google Doc * Save Google Meet chat history to Transcripts * Take screenshots in Google Meet, Zoom, Cisco Webex, MS Teams * Google Meet Attendance Tracker * Save Zoom Captions as Transcripts to Google Docs * Search Spoken Words in All Transcripts USE Next Tactics: * Remote Meetings * Document Requirements * Online Classes/Lectures * Transcribe Video Calls to Google Docs * Forget * Follow up on meetings * Write summaries/summaries * Conduct effective scrum meetings Tactics can: * Live captions recording Google Meet * Record Zoom live captions * Save Google Meet captions * Save zoom captions * Get transcripts with speaker IDs and timestamps * Search transcripts by Google Meet participants ts * Automatically save transcripts to Google Drive, Notion, or HubSpot * Colleagues in Slack and Microsoft Teams * Update leads and contacts in CRM * Export meeting transcripts to PDF and cloud collaboration tools * Capture meeting screens and save meeting screenshots Minutes * Automatically save in-call messages, links and comments and record meeting minutes Secure minutes * All minutes are stored securely in your browser or Google Drive * Learn more about privacy here https://tactiq.io/privacy-center for help and Please check the suggestion https for more details Visit our Help Center at ://tactiq.io https://help.tactiq.io Contact us at https://tactiq.io/contact-us

