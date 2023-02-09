How to use NetApp CVS as a datastore with VMware Engine





Google Cloud VMware Engine provides a fully managed, enterprise-grade VMware experience built on Google Cloud’s high-performance, scalable infrastructure. A consistent VMware experience enables customers to quickly and easily adopt Google Cloud with minimal changes to on-premises vSphere workloads, combining the best of VMware and Google Cloud into one. It can be bundled into a platform to address a wide variety of use cases. This includes rapid data center retirement, application lift and shift, disaster recovery, virtual desktop infrastructure, or modernization at your own pace.

For storage-heavy environments, Google Cloud VMware Engine offers several ways to expand the storage available to your VMs. This includes providing in-guest access to storage options such as Google Cloud Storage, Google Cloud Filestore, Dell PowerScale and NetApp Cloud. Volume Service (NetApp CVS).

Our growing partnership with NetApp is focused on making your move to the cloud easier. One aspect of his expanded partnership is enabling NetApp Cloud Volume Service NFS shares to be used as datastores for Google Cloud VMware Engine. The solution is now generally available, allowing customers to use his NetApp CVS volumes as datastores for his VMware Engine.

Using an external NFS datastore enables independent scaling of compute and storage, lowering TCO for customers running storage-intensive workloads on VMware Engine. NetApp CVS provides fully managed NFS volumes with scalable performance in the cloud.

To use this solution, users must first peer their CVS Tenant Project with a Google Cloud VMware Engine Tenant Project to allow their ESXi hosts to communicate with NetApp CVS. The user then creates CVS volumes for her and uses the CVS UI/API/CLI to manage those volumes. Before mounting the CVS volume as an external NFS datastore on his ESXi host in VMware Engine, the user should block the volume from accidental deletion in order to avoid disrupting the vSphere environment. This can be achieved by setting a flag (prevent deleting the volume when clients are connected) when creating the volume. After creating volumes that VMware Engine can use, a user can use these volumes as his CVS NFS datastores in a VMware Engine cluster.

Since our partnership with Google Cloud began in 2018, we have continued to innovate jointly with Google to provide our customers with the best hybrid cloud experience. NetApp Cloud Volume datastores for Google Cloud VMware Engine enable organizations to scale compute and storage independently, so they can quickly lift and transform storage-intensive VMware assets in Google Cloud .

Manoj Sharma, director of product management at Google Cloud, said: Customers often require large amounts of storage. His NetApp Cloud Volumes Service datastore for Google Cloud VMware Engine is an easy and cost-effective way to meet this need. With NetApp and Google Cloud VMware Engine, customers can use their existing tools and processes to extend their existing VMware investments while increasing agility, security, and availability.

If you or your customer would like to take advantage of this feature, please contact your Google, NetApp, or VMware account team. For more information on this feature, please visit the NetApp blog.

