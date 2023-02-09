Google Announces ChatGPT Competitor Bard, Releases AI Service For Early Testers





Google’s parent company Alphabet plans to launch more chatbot services and artificial intelligence for search engines and developers, pushing back against Microsoft in a rivalry to lead a new wave of technology. .

In a blog post on Monday, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said the company has launched a conversational AI service called Bard to test user feedback, and will roll it out in the coming weeks.

According to the blog, the conversational AI service Bard uses LaMDA (Language Model for Conversational Applications), which Google announced two years ago. The CEO also added Bard’s ability to combine “the power, intelligence and creativity of the company’s large language model.”

Bards seek knowledge based on responses provided by users and information available on the web. The company is initially rolling out a lightweight model version of its AI system and LaMDA for testers. Our current focus is on collecting feedback to make the AI ​​system better for future applications.

Google’s Bard is Alphabet’s competitor to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, led by Microsoft. ChatGPT is making news as it overtook TikTok and Instagram to become the fastest growing consumer application in history. ChatGPT is estimated to have reached his 100 million monthly active users in January, just two months after its launch.

ChatGPT has the ability to quickly generate articles, essays, jokes and even poems according to user needs. His OpenAI, a private company backed by Microsoft, opened to the public for free in late November. The company has rolled out his ChatGPT Plus service to US users for a subscription fee of $20 (approximately Rs 1,600).

Apart from Bard, Google is also committed to supporting other trusted AI systems through its Google Cloud partnerships. These AI systems include Cohere, C3.ai, and Anthropic. It was recently reported that Google invested around $400 million (approximately Rs 329.9 billion) in Anthropic.

