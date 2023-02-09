Microsoft and Google’s Chatbot Frenzy Drives Rally of AI and Big Data Tokens





Artificial intelligence (AI) and big data tokens are coming together in a sudden interest in AI chatbots. Google promotes the Bard bot, while Microsoft has relaunched his Bing search engine with ChatGPT built-in.

Crypto assets in the AI ​​and big data space are proliferating. The emerging decentralized data market’s native token, Big Data Protocol (BDP), surged 1,400% last week, trading around $0.48, according to data from CoinGecko.

It is followed by AI-focused tokens such as SingularityDAO (SDAO) and SingularityNET (AGIX), which are profitable in the 170% to 200% range. Fetch.ai (FET), Measurable Data (MDT), Matrix AI Network (MAN), Deep Brain Chain (DBC), oraichain (ORAI), and Vectorspace AI (VXV) are hot spots in AI and Data Intelligence Some others deserve it. , the price increases in the range of 75% to 95%.

AI Buzz

The recent hype around text and image generation models such as ChatGPT, StableDiffusion, and DALL-E has fueled a speculative rally of niche-operated crypto projects.

Many of the projects will provide blockchain-based data analytics and decentralized infrastructure to support distributed AI and data science models.

SingularityNET, for example, provides incentives for individuals to contribute data to improve their own AI models. Users are then compensated with tokens. Projects like DeepBrain Chain reduce the cost of training AI models and allow users to contribute data and processing power in distributed networks.

Traders seem to be piling on these tokens, but not everyone is convinced.

Fanton’s lead developer André Cronje said, “Blockchain and AI are not complementary and those who are on the ‘AI’ bandwagon (for now) simply do so for pump-and-dump reasons.” I’m just doing it.

Projects that pivot to AI are probably running out of ideas and “underwater,” says the founder of Yearn Finance.

“Once blockchains can handle the kind of throughput needed for neural net needs (and it is very unlikely), we may be able to see them on-chain,” he said. said. The question why would anyone want to do that. “Blockchain does not improve AI, and AI does not improve blockchain.”

2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All rights reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial or other advice.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theblock.co/post/209715/microsoft-google-chatbot-frenzy-prompts-rally-in-ai-big-data-tokens The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos