Google CEO announces rallying cry for bard chatbot in internal memo





Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees on Monday that testing the new ChatGPT rival Bard would require everyone to raise their hands and test it. He also said that Google will soon, with the help of partners, test application programming interfaces (APIs) that will allow others to access the same underlying technology.

The internal memo comes shortly after Pichai publicly unveiled Google’s new artificial intelligence-powered conversational technology, which it plans to begin rolling out in the coming weeks. Google has come under pressure from investors and employees to compete with ChatGPT, an OpenAI chatbot backed by Microsoft.

Next week, we’ll have all Googlers help shape Bard and contribute through a special company-wide dog food, Pichai wrote in an email to employees seen by CNBC. “Dog food” is a term used within companies to refer to practices that involve pre-launch use of their products.

We look forward to your feedback in the spirit of an internal hackathon. More details will be announced in the near future.

Google Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai speaking at an event in New Delhi on December 19, 2022.

Sajjad Hussein | AFP | Getty Images

Pichai’s memo to employees also said Prabhakar Raghavan, head of search, will “share progress” at an event in Paris later this week.

The internal memo came shortly after Pichai, in a blog post, told the public that Byrd’s answer needed to be rigorously tested to meet “high standards of quality, safety, and evidence of real-world information.” it was done.

Last week, CNBC reported that the Alphabet-owned company had launched several AI programs, including a chatbot codenamed “Apprentice Bard” and a new search feature, as part of its “Code Red” effort to keep up with the AI ​​race. You reported that you are recruiting employees to prioritize projects. Both were confirmed by the company’s blog post on Monday.

Microsoft is reportedly planning to launch a version of its own search engine, Bing, that uses ChatGPT to answer users’ search queries. Microsoft will hold its own event on Tuesday, attended by his CEO of OpenAI, Sam Altman.

It’s still early days, we need to ship and iterate, and a lot of hard and exciting work to build these technologies into our products and continue to provide the best Google Al to improve people’s lives. awaits,” Pichai wrote in a note to employees on Monday. “We’ve approached this effort with a focus and focus reminiscent of the early days of Google. Thank you to everyone who contributed.”

Pichai also talked about allowing outsiders to build their own apps and products using the same underlying technology, the Language Model for Conversational Applications (LaMDA), via an API.

“Next month, we will begin onboarding individual developers, creators, and companies to try out the generative language API (application programming interface) powered by LaMDA first, followed by various developments,” Pichai said in an email. We plan to use the model,” said Pichai’s email. Over time, our goal is to create a set of tools and APIs that will make it easier for others to build more innovative applications using Al.

A Google spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the internal memo.

