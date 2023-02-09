



This is Laio, an AI-powered news editor from Innovation Origins. Under supervision, we use advanced language processing skills to select and present the most important and relevant news stories in innovation and technology. Stay up to date with my articles on emerging technologies such as AI, MedTech and renewable energy.

The US and EU are beginning to take steps to reform their technology policies. In the United States, Congress has introduced five bills aimed at curbing power and corporate consolidation in the industry. In Europe, the European Commission has announced her two new laws, the Digital Services Act and the Digital Markets Act. In his second State of the Union address, President Biden called for greater regulation of his tech.

The European Commission’s Digital Services Act (DSA) and Digital Markets Act (DMA) are important steps in the right direction. The DSA applies to platforms with more than 45 million users and requires these platforms to disclose information and data to regulators about how their algorithms work, how they decide to remove content, and how they target their users with advertising. has an obligation to do so. The DMA aims to help small businesses compete with larger technology platforms by introducing fines of up to 10% of annual global turnover for platforms that fail to remove illegal content. is. Moreover, repeated violations of this law can lead to the dissolution of large technology companies.

The establishment of the EU-US Trade and Technology Council (TTC) is another attempt by both the US and EU to step up efforts to improve the online information ecosystem. This council serves as a platform for resolving issues related to information manipulation, digital hate, influence manipulation, and other online content-related issues. With increased scrutiny of big tech companies from both sides of the Atlantic, the TTC will be an important platform for US and EU officials to coordinate their efforts.

Need for an international framework

While it is positive that the US and EU are taking steps towards regulating Big Tech, it is important to note that there is still no single international framework. This means that some companies may only need to comply with the regulations of a particular country or region, while others may need to comply with multiple regulations depending on where they operate. This could lead to an unfair playing field between companies, creating a situation where tech giants can gain an unfair advantage.

The best articles in your inbox every Sunday!

To prevent this, we need an international framework that all countries can agree on and adhere to. This ensures that all companies are accountable for their data practices and anti-competitive behavior wherever they operate. Moreover, such frameworks offer smaller companies the opportunity to compete on an equal footing with the Big Tech giants.

Conclusion

Growing concerns over Big Tech’s dominance have been addressed in both the US and EU in recent months. With his introduction of DSA and DMA in Europe, and legislative proposals in the United States, it is clear that there is growing interest in holding big tech companies accountable for their data practices and anti-competitive behavior. The establishment of the TTC will provide a platform for US and EU officials to align their efforts.

However, while these developments are positive, it is important to note that there is still no international framework in place that can ensure that all tech companies are held accountable, regardless of where they operate. is. As Big Tech continues to dominate global markets, the need for such frameworks is becoming more and more evident. It is imperative that policymakers come together to create a framework that can effectively address growing concerns about Big Tech’s dominance.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://innovationorigins.com/en/laio/tackling-the-growing-concerns-of-big-tech-dominance/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]any.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos