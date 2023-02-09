Following ChatGPT’s success, Google is piloting its own AI chatbot, Bard.Google





In response to the huge success of Microsoft-backed ChatGPT, Google is releasing its own artificial intelligence chatbot called Bard.

The company is also adding the technology behind Bard to the Google search engine, allowing it to distill complex queries, such as which is easier to learn, guitar or piano, into digestible answers.

Bard will be released to professional product testers on Monday and will be available to the general public within the next few weeks, Google said. Like ChatGPT, Bard is powered by a so-called large-scale language model, called his LaMDA in Google’s case.

Large-scale language AI models, such as those behind LaMDA and ChatGPT, are a type of neural network that mimics the underlying architecture of the brain in a computational fashion. They receive vast amounts of text from the Internet in the process of teaching them how to generate responses to text-based prompts.

ChatGPT has been a sensation since it opened to the public in November, creating authoritative content of all kinds, from academic essays to poetry to job applications. According to analysts, it has already reached 100 million users.

Google’s announcement of the Bard AI chatbot.Photo: Google

Google CEO Sundar Pichai highlighted Bards’ ability to provide answers based on the most up-to-date information. Google’s announcement included the example of Bard, who answered a question about how he would explain new discoveries made by the Nasas James Webb Space Telescope to a 9-year-old. player.

Bard aims to combine the breadth of the world’s knowledge with the power, intelligence, and creativity of large-scale language models, said Pichai. Use information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses.

Google also says it will integrate the latest AI technologies such as LaMDA, PaLM, image generator Imagen and music creator MusicLM into its search engine. Pichai said his AI-powered new capabilities for the company’s search engine will extract complex information and multiple perspectives into an easy-to-digest format.

Pichai used the example of asking Google which instrument is easier to learn, the guitar or the piano, and Google published an example conversational response to that query rather than a link to a single blog post. .

The answer appears at the top of the search page, stating, “Some say the piano is easier to learn because the finger and hand movements are more natural, and the notes are easier to learn and remember.” says it’s easier to learn chords on the guitar and can learn strumming patterns in a few hours.

Answering Google Search Queries with the Bard Chatbox.Photo: Google

The company also aims to make the technology behind LaMDA accessible to developers, creators and businesses to build apps powered by Google’s AI technology.

LaMDA made headlines about the potential power of AI last year when a Google engineer published a claim that AI has sentience. Google said Blake Lemoines’ claims about his LaMDA, an acronym for Language Models for Conversational Applications, were completely unfounded and fired him.

Google’s announcement comes as Microsoft, a major backer of ChatGPT, prepares to launch more products using the technology behind chatbots. ChatGPT was developed by San Francisco-based OpenAI, which recently received a multi-billion dollar investment from Microsoft.

Over the weekend, users of Microsoft’s Bing search engine claimed to have seen a preview of the product. The product allows you to ask questions of up to 1,000 characters, and answers also cite sources. Microsoft plans to release more details about his use of ChatGPT in its products at a press conference on Tuesday.

