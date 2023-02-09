Frugal technology can make innovation affordable. The European Sting – important news and insights on European politics, economics, diplomacy, business and technology





With the global economy at risk of slipping into recession, more than ever we need equal innovation. The Indian word for frugal innovation, ‘jugaad’, can inspire us to focus on optimization and savings to improve access to technology. India’s mission to Mars highlights how the world can be changed by reusing existing technologies and tools to foster innovation.

Earlier this year, the World Bank issued a stark warning that the global economy was “dangerously close to slipping into recession.” But this does not give the technology world permission to stop until the market improves.

We need equal innovation more than ever. Pricing the most innovative technology so that only the richest countries and individuals can afford it would have dire consequences for all of us.

We are often reminded that necessity is the mother of invention. In India, there is a word ‘jugaad’ which means frugal innovation. This originally meant using clever shortcuts to solve problems with little investment. It has come to mean innovation around optimization and savings to give consumers access to technology that was previously considered high-end or unaffordable.

Initially, this focused on leveling developing countries to meet the same standard of living as more developed countries, but the concept can be applied to any market during a recession.

I had the pleasure of attending the Slush festival in Helsinki in mid-November. This is dedicated to provocative startups and edge tech. While the likes of CES and MWC reveal technologies that will hit the shelves in the next 12-18 months, Slush offers an early glimpse of technologies that will bear fruit in the next decade.

The jugaad concept was alive and well in Slush, where thrifty technology was positioned as a key theme across multiple categories, from retail to education technology to the metaverse.

Cut costs without cutting corners

Slush’s numerous exhibitors showed that it’s very possible to deliver a great technology-driven experience that distills the main features without unnecessary bells and whistles that give the idea of ​​a premium. . With just a few tweaks and shortcuts, it offers what the market leader can do at a fraction of the cost.

Reducing costs doesn’t always mean cutting corners, reverse-engineering top-notch technology, or using cheaper components. Resources are put to better use in thinking about what makes the experience work. So your biggest expense in product development should always be your brains.

Innovation certainly doesn’t have to be all-encompassing or grand. Small, iterative changes reduce costs, open up truly useful technology to more users, and more importantly, if it’s possible today, it will have a big impact over time. There is a possibility.

In many cases, small or even better consideration of product development differences can change the category. The Jugaad principle shows us how to:

Solutions hidden in the mundane sight of thinking laterally rather than literally are often the way to victory. Reuse, recombine, recycleBetter don’t have to mean new. Instead, use what you already have to create what you want. Rearrange, recycle, and recombine the tools, materials, and ideas you already own to solve problems. An additional benefit of (re)using existing or low-tech is that it is not only cost-effective, but is inherently more sustainable. Jugaard, which networks knowledge, talks about accumulation, not duplication. As Sir Isaac Newton said, if I have seen further, it is by standing on the shoulders of giants. It looks outside the silos and evokes thought from different disciplines and adjacent industries that have already solved different pieces of the puzzle. How this is put together unlocks value.I have high hopes

When you think of frugal technology, the space industry may not immediately come to mind, but the field has, knowingly or unwittingly, become Jugaard’s prototypical child. The results of this approach are evident not only in the commercial sector, where players like SpaceX have been able to reduce the cost of commercial launches, but also in state-sponsored space exploration.

It is only fitting that the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has become the fourth space agency, especially the first Asian country to successfully reach Mars. In 2014, the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) arrived two days later than NASA’s MAVEN vehicle.

The US mission to Mars cost $671 million, while the Indian project cost $74 million, about 90% cheaper. Perhaps MOM was intended as a statement of intent rather than a scientific mission, but the comparative costs still raise eyebrows.

So how did India manage to enter the interplanetary club at a fraction of the cost of an experienced astronaut? Labor costs, recycling components from previous missions, and a willingness to risk building just one spacecraft instead of a series of prototypes.

However, one of the most significant cost savings came from thinking laterally. It costs a lot of money to get anything out of Earth’s orbit. It takes a very powerful rocket to escape the gravitational pull of the planet, and the average NASA launch cost is his $152 million. That’s more than double his budget for ISRO’s entire Mars mission.

The MOM team had to approach this challenge differently. ISRO used her own cheaper PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) to send the spacecraft into Earth orbit, but not beyond. From here, it gained enough speed by orbiting the planet for a month until it broke free from the gravitational pull of the Earth in orbit to Mars.

Yes, this last strategy is clever, but not all of ISRO’s innovations necessarily count as rocket science, and that’s a very good thing. Simple pragmatism and willingness to do things differently are just as important as throwing money at the problem.

The next step in our Mars aspirations is to bring astronauts back to Mars and back home. In 1996, the charismatic but rebellious scientist Robert Zubrin proposed a plan to reach Mars within ten years using off-the-shelf technology and lateral thinking.

Rather than tackle the conventional wisdom of building huge (and very expensive) spacecraft in Earth orbit for round trips, Zubrin proposed something radically different. Proposal is basically an update to the classic chicken, fox, farmer and grain puzzle.

The plan consisted of using unmanned vehicles to travel to the planet with one-way fuel. Upon arrival, the ship will extract enough oxygen from her CO2 atmosphere on Mars to produce enough fuel for the return trip.

A similar manned spacecraft would then send humans in, and they would be ready to return to Earth, such as mission completion. Frugal and effective. Sadly, NASA decided the idea wasn’t innovative enough.

Innovation benefits everyone

Technology with the power to change the world doesn’t have to be new. Innovation can come from how existing technology is used, how it is built, how it is used, and how it is combined with what already exists.

So the next time you venture into innovative thinking, remember jugaad and think about how Zubin approaches the problem. What tools are you already using, and what more could you do if you used them differently?

