Meet Bard, Google’s answer to ChatGPT





Google isn’t going to let Microsoft or anyone else win the search crown without a fight. The company announced today that it will roll out a chatbot named Bard in the coming weeks. The launch appears to be a response to his ChatGPT, the sensationally popular artificial intelligence chatbot developed by his Microsoft-funded startup OpenAI.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in a blog post that Bard already has trusted testers available and is designed to put a broader knowledge of the world behind its conversational interface. It uses a smaller version of his powerful AI model called LaMDA, which Google first announced in May 2021, and is based on technology similar to ChatGPT. Google says this will help bring chatbots to more users, gather feedback, and address challenges around chatbot response quality and accuracy.

Both Google and OpenAI build bots on top of text generation software. Text generation software is eloquent, but it can be easily faked and can reproduce offensive speech patterns picked up online. The need to mitigate these deficiencies, and the fact that this kind of software cannot be easily updated with new information, has made the technology powerful, including the suggestion that chatbots could reinvent web search. It poses a challenge to the hope of building profitable new products.

Notably, Pichai has not announced any plans to integrate Bard into Google’s revenue-generating search box. Instead, he showcased novel and judicious use of underlying AI technology to enhance traditional search. For questions that don’t have a single, agreed-upon answer, Google will compile answers that reflect different opinions.

For example, the query “Which is easier to learn, piano or guitar?” Some say the piano is easier to learn because the finger and hand movements are more natural, while others say it’s easier to learn chords on the guitar. Pichai also said Google plans to make the underlying technology available to developers via an API, much like OpenAI is doing with his ChatGPT, but no timeline provided. did not do it.

The hype sparked by ChatGPT has led to speculation that for the first time in years, Google faces a serious challenge to its dominance in web search. Microsoft, which recently invested about $10 billion in OpenAI, will hold a media event tomorrow related to working with ChatGPT creators believed to be related to new features in Bing, the company’s second-largest search engine. . OpenAI CEO Sam Altman tweeted a photo of him with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella shortly after Google’s announcement.

ChatGPT, quietly launched by OpenAI last November, has grown into an internet sensation. Its ability to answer complex questions with palpable consistency and clarity has many users dreaming of a revolution in education, business, and everyday life. does not understand the information it provides and is inherently prone to hoaxes.

The situation may be particularly distressing for some of Google’s AI experts, as researchers at the company developed some of the technology behind the ChatGPTa facts Pichai hinted at in a Google blog post. . Pichai wrote that he changed the direction of the company to suit his AI six years ago. Since then, we have continued to invest in AI across the board. He looked up the names of both Google’s AI research arm and his work at DeepMind, the UK-based AI startup Google acquired him in 2014.

ChatGPT is built on top of GPT, an AI model known as Transformers, originally invented at Google, that takes a string of text and predicts what’s coming next. OpenAI has become famous for publicly demonstrating that by feeding vast amounts of data into Transformer models and augmenting the power of the computers running them, it is possible to create systems adept at generating language and images. I was. ChatGPT improves on GPT by having humans provide feedback on different answers to another AI model that fine-tunes the output.

When it comes to adding the technology behind LaMDA to our product, we chose to proceed cautiously, as Google itself admits. In addition to hallucinating false information, AI models trained on text scraped from the web tend to exhibit racial and gender biases and repeat hateful language.

These limitations, highlighted by Google researchers in a 2020 draft research paper, have frustrated some executives and criticized two prominent ethical AI researchers, Timnit Gebru and Margaret Mitchell, as the company He argues that attention should be paid to the text generation technology that led to the dismissal.

Other Google researchers who worked on the technology behind LaMDA were frustrated by Google’s hesitation and left the company to build startups using the same technology. The emergence of ChatGPT appears to have inspired the company to accelerate its timeline for pushing text generation capabilities into its product.

