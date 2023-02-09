Super Bowl Champions and Patented Headphones: Where Innovation Meets Inclusion





OneSound D4 headphones in open ear listening mode.

dome audio

For many casual music listeners and audiophiles, headphones are essential to getting through the morning commute or a full day’s worth of work. Also, some people have a list of requirements before buying new headphones. This typically includes true wireless connectivity, decent sound quality, noise-cancelling capabilities, and open or closed-back listening.

But what about the deaf and hard of hearing? Music evokes emotions, memories and pure happiness in all of us. Deaf and hard of hearing people can enjoy music, but in a different way than hearing people.

A self-proclaimed “super boutique tech company”, Dome Audio aims to break through the barriers that hearing-impaired people must overcome when looking for headphones that meet their needs.

Dome Audio’s OneSound D4 headphones hit the market because they claim to offer high-quality sound, stylish customization options, and bone conduction, a technology used to deliver sound to the deaf and hard of hearing. It stands apart from other headphones on the market.

Also the best bone conduction headphones

The face of the company, Super Bowl XLIX champion Tim Wright, said he was inspired to join the company by the deaf rappers and musicians who took the stage during the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show. Press According to his release, Dome Audio’s OneSound D4 headphones will be the first headphones to incorporate patented, surreal bone conduction technology.

Bone conduction headphones are nothing new. There are many models out there. But few bone conduction headphones offer the classic over-the-ear headphone design. When a hearing person wears over-ear headphones, the ear canal is surrounded by ear cushions. Sound waves and vibrations are then pushed into the eardrum and processed by the cochlea.

However, some deaf and hard of hearing people have damaged eardrums that cause hearing loss. Bone conduction allows the headphones to act as the listener’s eardrum. Headphones decode sound waves from music and convert them into vibrations that the cochlea can receive directly.

In other words, as long as the listener’s inner ear is healthy, the skull conducts sound, allowing the listener to hear and, more importantly, feel the music. For hearing-impaired listeners, the OneSound D4 headphones offer a more stylish and comfortable option for bone conduction headphones.

The OneSound D4 headphones also offer replaceable dome covers, similar to the replaceable cushion covers on the Apple AirPods Max. The dome cover demonstrates the company’s claim that the headphones are more stylish and customizable than other bone conduction headphones currently available.

Bone conduction headphones are generally made in the same way as in-ear headphones, which makes them ideal for wearing during physical activity. Also, according to reviews, many bone conduction headphones are uncomfortable and can cause headaches.

But the OneSound D4 headphones aren’t just for the hearing impaired. Anyone who likes listening to music can participate.

Also, these $99 bone conduction headphones work underwater and can be used even if you don’t have your phone with you.

The headphones are available for open and closed ear listening, with open ear listening perfect for listeners who want to hear their surroundings and closed ear listening perfect for those looking to block out ambient noise.

OneSound D4 headphones in closed listening mode.

dome audio

According to Dome Audio, there isn’t much information about the OneSound D4’s technical specs other than that it offers a “four-dimensional” audio experience. The company didn’t reveal what kind of speakers the headphones will have, how long the battery will last, or what the headphones will sound like.

Review: Shokz OpenRun Pro: Excellent Bone Conduction Headset for Safe Training

But if you’re convinced by bone conduction technology and design features, you can pre-order the OneSound D4 headphones on Dome Audio’s website. At the time this article was published, the headphones were in pre-order for $499.99.

A portable charging case, matching dome cover and a bonus dome cover are included in the purchase price. Additionally, according to Dome Audio’s website, the headphones are expected to ship in about 34 weeks if you place a pre-order.

