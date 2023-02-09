How to watch Google’s AI event in Paris today





Following Microsoft’s event on Tuesday, which showed off versions of the Edge browser and Bing search engine powered by ChatGPT, Google is finalizing the final preparations for its own AI event in Paris on Wednesday, with the recently announced Generative will be introduced. AI chatbot, minstrel.

The web giant is reimagining how people search, explore, and interact with information to make finding what they need more natural and intuitive than ever before, the web giant said in a message on its YouTube channel. increase. Learn how to extend people’s access to information wherever they are through search, maps, and more.

Like OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot, which has received a lot of attention since its launch in November, Google’s Bard chatbot is designed to respond to human queries with natural, conversational text.

Microsoft recently invested billions in OpenAI and on Tuesday announced plans to bring elements of its impressive ChatGPT into Edge and Bing, further improving the usability of these tools, before marching on Google. seems to have stolen the

Google has been working on Bard for some time now, but it looks like the hype around ChatGPT is finally putting the chatbot in the real spotlight. All eyes are on Paris today for how the company will use his Bard to power his Google tools like Search and Maps.

Viewing method

Google’s AI event will take place on Wednesday, February 8th in Paris, France. Starts at 2:30 PM local time (8:30 AM ET / 5:30 AM PT).

You can watch the live stream of the event via the embedded video player at the top of this page or by going to Google’s YouTube channel which carries the same feed.

