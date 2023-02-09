Tech giants’ market dominance persists as growth and innovation slows





CoinDesk Content Chief of Staff Pete Pachal joins “Mornings with Maria” to discuss Microsoft’s use of AI in its Bing search engine, attacks on Big Tech, and the future of AI and cryptocurrency.

America’s top technology companies were once the rare combination of being large, fast-growing, and fiercely innovative.

Now they are mostly just big. Their growth faltered and innovation fell short of expectations. Some see artificial intelligence as the next catalyst for growth. But it remains to be seen if AI will truly create new products, or will primarily help these companies establish themselves in markets they already dominate.

The pandemic has caused sales and profits to surge for Apple, Google parent Alphabet, Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Microsoft and Amazon.com. The entire S&P 500 stock index. Revenue growth in all five lagged the overall market. Some of it reflects temporary problems due to problems with exchange rates and supply chains. Some sit deeper. Meta’s Facebook and Instagram, Google’s YouTube, and Twitter Inc.’s active global users increased by only 3% from 1% last year, Sensor Tower estimates.

Alphabet, the parent company of Microsoft and Google, has launched a race to offer the best artificial intelligence.

Over the past year, some big tech stocks have sometimes been valued like mature companies whose price/earnings ratios haven’t significantly outperformed the broader market. Fittingly, these companies endorsed these ratings on strategies to protect their mature businesses: boosting profits by cutting costs and headcount, buying back shares to boost earnings per share, and Microsoft’s The case is pursuing the largest $75 acquisition in history.His $1 billion bid for video game maker Activision Blizzard Inc.

Amazon’s delivery times are getting shorter and Google’s search engine is more efficient. Microsoft filled 12 pages with product enhancements and releases in the fourth quarter alone. But these are not revolutionary new products. These are incremental enhancements to existing products.

They made big bets, and those bets have yet to pay off. Meta’s virtual reality arm, Reality Labs, made just $2.2 billion in revenue last year, less than 2% of Meta’s total, and lost $13.7 billion. Alphabet’s “other bets,” such as Waymo in self-driving cars and Calico in health, brought in $1 billion in revenue and $6 billion in losses. Amazon has scaled back its expansion into brick-and-mortar stores, and Apple’s self-driving car project shows no signs of getting any closer to producing cars.

Shareholders have put pressure on many to back out of these bets. They hold these companies in high esteem for the same reasons regulators scrutinize them. They dominate dominant platforms in markets with high barriers to entry. Such franchises can print money and shareholders want that money returned to them. “Meta’s core business is one of the largest and most profitable in the world,” but the need to “get in shape and focus,” Altimeter Capital complained in a letter to the company last October. said. TCI Fund Management said in a November letter that Alphabet has too many employees. The company notes that two-thirds of its revenue comes from search, a non-labor-intensive business with “potentially high margins.”

Similar logic underlies Elon Musk’s Twitter leveraged buyout. But Similarweb estimates show that Twitter traffic is about the same as it was in the months before Musk’s acquisition, despite cost cuts and other disruptions.

In fact, the market positions of all big tech companies look pretty stable. According to Insider Intelligence, Google and Meta captured 48% of all digital ad spend last year. Decades after its introduction, Microsoft Office still commands a significant share of the desktop software market and Microsoft’s profits.

Apple’s business model is increasingly similar to that of Alphabet and Meta. So a franchise built around a single product with a high barrier to entry. In Apple’s latest quarter, the iPhone accounted for 56% of his sales.

“The iPhone has become an integral part of people’s lives,” Apple CEO Tim Cook told analysts. It includes the means of payment that are so many parts of our lives.” Erik Woodring, an analyst at Morgan Stanley, said that each of Apple’s 1.2 billion iPhone users has a lot of money to buy from Apple Music, the app store, iCloud, and more. We estimate that it generates approximately $69 in service revenue annually.

Big tech is now pouring resources into artificial intelligence. The astounding success of his ChatGPT, a “big language model” that mimics human language to answer questions, could become a new hit product that eschews big his technologies in recent years, such as search, social media, and smartphones. suggests that there is

Or, rather than a standalone product, a large language model may be most important as a technology that makes other products better, such as faster semiconductors. With huge amounts of money, ubiquitous platforms, and massive databases, big tech companies are uniquely positioned to harness the power of AI. In fact, when Microsoft first invested in his ChatGPT creator OpenAI, it was to improve its cloud computing business. Alphabet has reclassified his AI project, DeepMind, as a corporate expense supporting an existing product, rather than a standalone venture.

There were concrete signs this week about plans to adopt AI. Microsoft has announced a new version of its Bing search engine powered by OpenAI. The plan is to slowly undermine Google’s near-monopoly in search. To protect this near monopoly, Google responded by rolling out its own AI application, Bard.

It is too early to predict exactly what impact AI will have.

