Alphabet shares drop 7% after Google’s AI event





Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at the Google I/O keynote at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, CA on May 7, 2019.

Josh Edelson | AFP | Getty Images

Shares of Google’s parent company Alphabet closed down more than 7% on Wednesday after the company held an event touting a new artificial intelligence chatbot called Bard. It’s a day after his competitor Microsoft held its own event to show off new AI tech in a competing search engine. Bing.

Google officially unveiled Bard on Monday, confirming CNBC’s earlier reports and saying the company will begin rolling out the technology in the coming weeks.

At Wednesday’s event streamed live from Paris, Google executives discussed Bard’s capabilities. The presentation showed how Bard can be used to, for example, view the pros and cons of buying an electric car or plan a trip in Northern California.

Bard uses their extensive language model LaMDA (Language Model for Conversational Applications). Google will open its conversational technology to “trusted testers” before rolling it out to the wider public, the company said in a blog post Monday.

The event also showcased AI improvements to many other Google products, including Maps and Google Lens, which lets you search for images from your phone’s camera.

Alphabet’s stock fell during the event, suggesting investors want more in light of increased competition from Microsoft.

Google’s event comes just one day after Microsoft hosted its own AI event at its headquarters in Redmond, Washington. Microsoft’s event centered around the company’s new AI-powered updates to his Bing search engine and Edge browser. Bing, which ranks second only to Google in search, will allow users to get more conversational responses to their questions.

The Microsoft product update is built on technology from ChatGPT makers OpenAI, in which Microsoft has invested billions of dollars.

ChatGPT is AI software that generates text based on complex written prompts. The web-based tool has gone viral after his November debut, leaving analysts and Google employees behind in AI, an area Google has been focusing on for years. I began to question whether In response to ChatGPT’s popularity, Google declared an internal “code red” to accelerate the development of his Bard and other AI products, and company co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin announced that years later, After resigning, he reportedly got involved again.・Day shift at the company.

Microsoft’s latest AI investment is putting more pressure on Google search, but some analysts say it will take time for Microsoft to make significant gains.

“Search improvements [advertising revenue long term]But it will take time to bring users back to Bing, and we will need a crowbar to wean advertisers away from Google,” Jefferies analyst Brent Thill said in a note Tuesday. writing. AI capabilities with the greatest opportunities for enterprise use cases. “

Analysts at Evercore said there was “small upside news” from Google’s event, which may have contributed to the stock’s decline. Analysts believe this is an early “probably hasty” look at the AI ​​that Google has been working on for years.

Still, analysts say they believe Google’s AI technology is “at least as good” as its competitors.

“Leveraging years of AI investment (which nearly doubled CapEx in 2018) and unparalleled scale should help the company defend its market position in the long term,” they said Wednesday. I am writing in my notes.

CNBC’s Jennifer Elias and Michael Bloom contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/02/08/alphabet-shares-slip-following-googles-ai-event-.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos