Silicon Valley Bank Appoints New Executives to Support Customers in the Innovation Economy





SANTA CLARA, Calif., February 8, 2023 – Silicon Valley Bank, the world’s most innovative corporate and investor bank, today appointed Ashraf Hebera as its new head of North America technology and healthcare banking. announced that He succeeds Dave Sabow, who SVB recently named CEO of Silicon Valley Bank UK and Head of EMEA, pending regulatory approval. The company also announced that Lewis Hower will take over as head of his Startup Banking.

“We continue to support companies across the innovation economy, and Ashraf and Luis lead the team to provide financial solutions and advice, and have the expertise to help our clients succeed and scale. He brings invaluable leadership and a wealth of experience to his new role,” said Mike DeChenoux, president of Silicon Valley Bank.

Through its technology and healthcare banking divisions, Silicon Valley Bank provides banking solutions, industry partnerships and key market insights to innovators in each sector. In his new role, Hebela will lead the US and Canadian banking team focused on technology and healthcare, overseeing analytics and sales operations.

Ashraf Hebera, Head of Technology & Healthcare Banking at Silicon Valley Bank, said: “We are excited to take on this new role as we continue to support our clients from a strong position and provide them with the platform of solutions, advice and industry connections they need.”

Silicon Valley Bank’s Startup Banking division provides banking products, solutions and advice designed for founders in technology, life sciences and healthcare. Hower leads a team of 100 startups His banking experts help companies with their financial services and banking needs, provide financing advice, lead companies to success, and investor relations. build relationships.

Louis Hower, Head of Startup Banking at Silicon Valley Bank, said: “Through the strength of our platform across SVB, we are uniquely positioned to support our clients’ evolving needs and help them build their businesses as they grow. Based on history, I am excited to lead this team.”

Since joining SVB in 2009, Hebela has held various key roles, including Head of Analytics Product Management, Head of Analytics and Sales Operations, and most recently Head of Startup Banking. She also served as Chief of Staff for Greg Becker, CEO of SVB. Prior to joining SVB in 2009, he held senior positions at NorthStar Systems and He Siebel Systems.

Prior to his new role, he was Managing Director of Startup Banking at Silicon Valley Bank. Prior to joining SVB in 2018, he was a strategy consultant at Nike and worked in the Advanced Innovation and Early-Stage Investment group. Previously, he was a co-founder and early employee of startups and funds focused on driving innovation.

Hebela and Hower are based in San Francisco, California.

About Silicon Valley Bank The world’s most innovative corporate and investor bank, Silicon Valley Bank provides commercial banking services, expertise and insights to the technology, life sciences, healthcare, private equity, venture capital and premium wine industries. It offers. Silicon Valley Bank operates in innovation centers around the world and is one of SVB’s core businesses, along with SVB Capital, SVB Private and SVB Securities. Global commercial banking services help Silicon Valley Bank meet the unique needs of its dynamic, fast-growing and innovative customers. For more information, please visit svb.com.

Silicon Valley Bank is a member of the FDIC and Federal Reserve. Silicon Valley Bank is the California banking subsidiary of SVB Financial Group (SVB) (Nasdaq: SIVB). SVB Financial Group is the holding company for all business units and groups. © 2023 SVB Financial Group. All rights reserved. SVB, SVB FINANCIAL GROUP, SILICON VALLEY BANK, SVB SECURITIES, SVB PRIVATE, SVB CAPITAL and CHEVRON DEVICE are trademarks of SVB Financial Group used under license. [SIVB-C]

Media Contact Katie [email protected]

