Google’s new AI chatbot Bard gives inaccurate answers in ads | Science and Technology News





Google published an online ad for its new AI chatbot Bard, which returned inaccurate answers.

The company announced its long-awaited ChatGPT rival this week and launched a marketing blitz to prepare the public for its full rollout in the coming weeks.

A promotional Tweet with a short GIF describes Bard as a “launching pad for curiosity” that simplifies complex topics.

Google believes it will change the way people search the web by providing more detailed, conversational responses to queries rather than just a list of websites and links.

The question Bird was asked in the ad was, “What new discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) can I tell my 9-year-old?”

Among the answers was that JWST was used to take the first pictures of planets outside our solar system.

Unfortunately for Bard, the first picture of such an exoplanet was actually taken in 2004 by the Very Large Telescope.

Image: There was an error in the Google Bard ad that was tweeted

Given that one of the main concerns with these so-called large-scale language models is whether their answers are as accurate as they are realistic, it’s an embarrassing mistake that chatbots have made. .

Launched late last year to much fanfare, OpenAI’s ChatGPT has proven to be just as confident when things are going well as it is when things are going wrong.

Bard and Microsoft’s new Bing chatbot, also announced this week, are designed to solve this problem by providing quotes and keeping you up to date on current affairs in real time.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the ad, which had been viewed more than one million times as of this writing.

The error was discovered hours before senior Google executives hosted an event in Paris. At the event, the tech giant further revealed plans to expand the role of his AI in its products.

Among them was the new “immersive view” of the Maps app. It allows users to point their phone’s camera at a specific area, displaying Google Street View-style icons and infographics as digital overlays on him.

Image: Google is updating its Maps app with an ‘immersive view’.Photo: Google

Initially, it will be available in a limited number of cities, including London and New York.

Google is also increasing the number of indoor locations where map users can access augmented reality directions by introducing this feature to airports, train stations and shopping centers in many new cities, including London.

