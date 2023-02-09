WWT and Intel are about to make a new world possible, but how cool is that?





I had the opportunity to speak with Chad Bockert and Carolyn Henry about the longstanding partnership between WWT and Intel. During our conversation, we talked about our shared culture and how the actions both organizations have taken over the years have impacted the organization’s brand and her message.

Since its inception, WWT has thrived in a culture of innovation and change, with a passion to do whatever it takes to help partner organizations succeed beyond expectations.

And when it comes to partnerships, building trustworthy, high-performance relationships between partners with shared goals is critical to WWT’s business. One of the most notable of these relationships is with Intel.

A partnership based on shared values ​​and commitment

From leadership teams to corporate culture to brand marketing, Intel and WWT’s values ​​and commitment to innovation and positive impact on the world are clearly aligned.

WWT’s vision of driving the way the new world works is directly tied to the company’s mission to be a profitable, growing company that happens to be a great place to work for everyone. And it’s all about connecting employees, partners and customers to drive real innovation that drives real results.

“We really wanted to try to encapsulate all the different elements that we care about in our business, brand and culture. We are focused on building innovative products and solutions that help – society as a whole,” says Bockert. “And the other half is supporting and creating the best places for our employees to work, inspiring them to understand how work and communities enable the new world.”

Intel’s brand message “How Wonderful is That?” draws from Intel’s more than 50-year-old roots. A brand committed to shaping the future through breakthrough technology and empowering people to impact the world. is.

“Our message is on the walls of our foyer and many of our main offices, and it inspires our employees every day to do their best with technology,” says Henry. “It digs deep into our tech structure and how vibrant our people are, and speaks to its core beliefs and the need for us to continue to innovate and drive forward. The message also provides a platform for collaborating with partners and the broader ecosystem where we can say, ‘How cool is that?’ in a world enabled by our technology.”

Words backed by a true story: Read how Intel technology inspired the next generation of innovators to solve a crisis in India’s farming community.

Making a difference in communities around the world

The foundation of the WWT-Intel partnership is about business and technology, but it’s also about giving back to the community. WWT and Intel share a common culture of social responsibility and commitment to making a difference. Together, they have the ability to harness technology to enrich the lives of people around the world.

Most recently, WWT and Intel joined forces with Geeks Without Frontiers, Computer Aid International, American Tower, and others to help the people of Ukraine by deploying a series of portable connectivity centers that function as ad-hoc Internet cafes and information stations. I tried my best to Each player provided their own expertise in infrastructure, hardware, networks, security, connectivity, and more.

Learn more about how WWT and Intel worked with other organizations to help displaced people in Ukraine.

This wasn’t the only time the two companies worked together to help when tragedy struck. In 2017, WWT and Intel embarked on a multi-year joint mission to help the people of Puerto Rico after Hurricane Herria destroyed homes, businesses and infrastructure. This mission consisted of plans to provide emergency assistance and equip historically underserved school districts with modern technology infrastructure to help students continue their education.

keep the world moving forward

Industry-leading processor technology may be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Intel, but there’s more to it than that. Intel has a comprehensive portfolio to meet your organization’s needs, from data center to edge to cloud. And strategic partnerships with OEMs, ISVs, and CSPs enable optimized solutions across the technology stack. That’s why Intel’s vast architecture forms the foundation for most of the customer solutions at WWT’s Advanced Technology Center (ATC).

“WWT and Intel are truly aligned with a customer-first mindset. It is our job to help customers understand what the right solution is for them. It allows us to delve into an ecosystem of partnerships so that we can work within it, a way of consulting that puts the customer first,” says Bockert.

Henry adds: Intel’s success over the last 50 years.Here he thinks there is a great synergy between WWT and Intel.The two organizations work together to enable innovation, impact the world and inspire the next generation. I look forward to giving you.”

Learn more about the WWT and Intel partnership.

