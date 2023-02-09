Google Live from Paris: Bard, Multisearch and more





In a livestream from Google Live from Paris, the company declined to provide key insights into its newest conversational AI search tool, Bard. This is reinforced by his LaMDA model. The presentation echoes CEO Sundhar Pichai’s recent blog post, which, as highlighted by CEO Satya, shows a cautious response to his aggressive Microsoft approach in the search market.

Google Live from Paris: What’s New

According to Nadella’s recent declaration, the race will start today and the company intends to move fast. In Pichai’s absence, Google’s SVP of Search, Prabhakar Raghavan, took the stage to emphasize that search remains the company’s biggest moonshot and that the moon keeps moving.

But at today’s Live from Paris presentation, Google announced an upgraded suite of translation services. Advancements include enhanced contextual search, an updated design for the iOS app, and innovative augmented reality translation capabilities with Google Lens.

Enhanced Google Translate

Google is powering contextual translation for five languages, including English, French, German, Japanese, and Spanish. This improvement translates words and expressions with multiple interpretations based on the surrounding text, ensuring more natural phrasing and idiom usage. This feature works similarly to Linguee and Reverso contexts.

This updated feature also helps prevent potentially offensive or derogatory language in foreign languages ​​when fluency is limited. Google says this upgrade will be released gradually in the near future, with additional languages ​​to be supported in the coming months.

Google Live from Paris: The company is powering contextual translation in five languages. Image provided by Google

Last year, Google updated the Google Translate app for Android with a refreshed interface that adheres to the Material You design philosophy. Now, the company has introduced new features and a redesigned user interface to its iOS app as well. The revamped app features a prominent microphone button at the bottom center, allowing users to easily enter text by voice. The iOS app also includes dynamic fonts that make translations easier to read as you type. Additionally, the new design simplifies the process of selecting languages ​​with fewer taps.

Additionally, the reworked app incorporates gesture controls such as swiping down to access recent translations or pressing and holding the language button to quickly select frequently used languages.

The updated iOS app also recently introduced offline translation support for an additional 33 languages, including Basque, Corsican, Hawaiian, Hmong, Kurdish, Latin, Luxembourgish, Sundanese, Yiddish, and Zulu. .

Last September, Google demonstrated a state-of-the-art translation feature that seamlessly blends translated text with real-world background images. With this innovation, translated text appears as if it were part of the original poster, regardless of the language in which it is written. The company is now implementing this feature on his Android smartphones with more than 6GB of RAM.

Multisearch and Google Maps upgrade

Additionally, Google announced the global launch of MultiSearch, along with map upgrades that include immersive views in five new cities, and expansion of the Quick Directions feature to all users.

In a recent blog post, Google expressed its ambition to make its service an immersive and intuitive map, revolutionizing the way people explore and travel, enabling more informed decision-making. bottom. To this end, the company will, among other initiatives, establish a new augmented reality navigation tool to help users find everything nearby.

Google Live from Paris: The tech giant has announced the global launch of Multisearch. Image provided by Google

Thanks to new additions to the app, users can find what’s nearby by simply pointing their phone at a building, sign, or storefront by simply clicking the camera icon in the top right corner of the screen. The feature is currently available in Paris, London, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Tokyo, with plans to roll out to other cities around the world soon.

However, augmented reality is not limited to outdoor use. Google says his more than 1,000 shopping centers, airports and train stations, especially in Paris, will have access to the Live View tool. It is not yet known if all locations will be covered, especially metros in the capital. The tool will already exist in the US, Zurich and Tokyo from 2021, allowing users to point the way to the nearest restroom or taxi stand.

Google Live from Paris: Google Maps gives users a 3D virtual view and details of public buildings. Image provided by Google

In some cities, Google Maps provides users with 3D virtual views and details of public buildings, allowing them to preview specific locations, such as finding the correct entrance. According to Tech & Co, Paris City Hall is in talks with Google to implement the service in the capital.

Better features for EVs

Google Maps has also been improved for electric vehicle (EV) users. When searching for a driving route, the mapping service shows the best route considering traffic and EV battery level. Google Maps also allows users to find charging stations with fast chargers and nearby supermarkets with EV charging terminals. This feature is intended to address the growing adoption of EVs in the automotive industry.

Google Live from Paris: Google Maps also improved for EV users Image credit: GoogleGoogle Bard vs ChatGPT & Microsoft

Google Bard is based on a lightweight version of LaMDA and TPU, while OpenAI’s ChatGPT uses GPT-3 and GPU. TPUs are optimized for deep learning matrix operations, while GPUs offer versatility when it comes to computational operations.

This means that there is a risk that the information generated by the bard may be unreliable or inaccurate and may spread false information. ChatGPT answers, on the other hand, are based on filtered and controlled training data during the model building process, reducing the risk of generating harmful or misinformation. However, this also means that the information provided by ChatGPT may not be up to date. It’s important to consider these trade-offs when deciding which technology to use.

Google’s decision to keep AI technology secret for so long appears to be due to the potential adoption of negative traits from the web, such as misinformation and racism. Recent efforts to challenge Google’s dominant market position in online search with its technology, ChatGPT, have forced Google to reveal its proprietary AI technology, Bard.

The difference between the two technologies is that Bard can generate answers from information found on the web, while ChatGPT can only rely on its training data. However, the bard’s advantages also come with possible negative traits.

The race starts today and keeps moving. Most importantly, we want to have a lot of fun innovating in search again.

According to recent market data, Microsoft’s Bing holds a relatively small share of the online search engine market at 3.03%, while Google dominates with 92.9% usage among consumers. However, at a recent press conference, Microsoft showed that it could challenge the status quo of the online search market by integrating AI into its search engine Bing. The demonstration required asking Bing to provide his recommended five-day itinerary for Mexico City, a complex query that cannot be answered by current search engines. To the audience’s surprise, Bing was able to respond.

In addition to search engine Bing, Microsoft has integrated ChatGPT into the Edge browser and expanded its capabilities with two new features. Chat, which summarizes web pages and answers questions, and Compose, which helps users generate text for tasks such as writing emails. The launch of ChatGPT reportedly saw Google go code-red last December, and the development of Google Bard helped the search and advertising giant accelerate its efforts to catch up and maintain its dominance in the market. I was.

The adoption of ChatGPT has been remarkable, reaching 1 million users in just 5 days. This is a much faster adoption rate compared to other popular applications such as Facebook, which took 10 months to reach the same milestone, and Instagram, which took him 2.5 months.

Even Apple’s supposedly successful iPhone took 74 days to sell one million units. By January 2023, ChatGPT will have his 100 million users who have accessed his AI tools a total of 590 million times, making him the fastest growing application to reach such a high user base. became. Analysts say they’ve been watching the internet space for 20 years and haven’t seen such rapid growth in consumer internet apps.

