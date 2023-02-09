The Eclipse Foundation kicks off 2023 with significant research output from Horizon Europe, the EU’s leading funding program for research and innovation





Eclipse Foundation Canada

These research projects bring together business and academia to generate open source on the continuum from cloud to edge to IoT

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Eclipse Foundation, the EU’s largest open source software foundation, today secures three new research programs under the auspices of the Horizon Europe (HEU) program announced that it did. Research and Innovation Action (RIA) projects (NEMO and NEPHELE) and Coordination and Support Action (CSA) (OpenContinuum).

These three projects will contribute to defining a future European platform for the Cloud-Edge-IoT continuum.

Mike Milinkovich, executive director of the Eclipse Foundation, said the Horizon Europe program is playing a leading role in ensuring that the EU remains at the forefront of technological innovation. By securing funding for these research programs, he can play a role in driving the growth of new open source technologies that connect the cloud to his IoT. A combination of the public and private sectors will do well in this effort.

The OpenContinuum CSA (https://eucloudedgeiot.eu/) contributed to the collaboration with the second CSA, the UNLOCK CEI CSA, focused on the demand and supply sides of the Cloud Edge IoT (CEI) Continuum respectively. I’m here.

The core goal of OpenContinuum is to promote European strategic autonomy and interoperability through an open ecosystem of Computing Continuum. Such an ecosystem will include research and innovation action projects for the coordinated Cloud-Edge-IoT portfolio, adding key actors, initiatives and partnerships to the diverse community that has evolved from today’s cloud and IoT. will be Two of these projects are his NEMO and NEPHELE.

The NEMO project (https://meta-os.eu/) (short for Next Generation Meta Operating system) RIA is focused on building an open European platform for the edge. The expected outcome of this three-year funded RIA is a new generation high-level (meta) operating system for smart devices, systems, and smart IoT with powerful computing power at the edge level. , built into the Computing Continuum. From IoT to edge to cloud. Such an OS should be device-agnostic and implement advanced concepts such as ad-hoc clouds, time-triggered IoT, and distributed intelligence.

Greater European autonomy in data processing required to support the hyper-decentralized applications of the future by building open platforms and open edge ecosystems, including business models, driven by European actors. By leveraging open standards and, where applicable, open source, these (meta) operating systems gain trust among stakeholders in diverse industrial ecosystems.

The final RIA is NEPHELE (https://nephele-project.eu/), also funded for 3 years. A lightweight software stack and a synergistic meta-orchestration framework to enable the next-generation computing continuum. Similar to NEMO, one possible outcome is the emergence of an open edge ecosystem that includes mid-markets, SMEs, and startups that will facilitate the uptake of edge operating systems. European network of innovators and developers.

The Eclipse Foundation’s decades of experience managing the governance of complex technology initiatives and multi-vendor organizations make it an ideal organization to help manage projects that merge academia and the private sector. Our commitment to transparency, vendor neutrality, and shared opinion gives all participants a chance to shape the future of the Working Group.

For more information about joining the Eclipse Foundation, please visit eclipse.org/research or email [email protected]

About the Eclipse Foundation The Eclipse Foundation provides a global community of individuals and organizations with a mature, scalable, and business-friendly environment for open source software collaboration and innovation. The Foundation is the Eclipse IDE, Jakarta EE, and Cloud and Edge Applications, IoT, AI, Automotive, Systems Engineering, Distributed Ledger Technology, Open Processor Design, and many others. The Eclipse Foundation is an international non-profit organization supported by over 330 members. Among them are industry leaders who value open source as a key enabler of their business strategies. For more information, follow us on Twitter @ResearchEclipse, @EclipseFdn, LinkedIn, or visit eclipse.org.

Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Media contact: Schwartz Public Relations for the Eclipse Foundation, AISBL (Germany) Stephanie Brls / Susanne PawlikSendlinger Strae 42A80331 [email protected]+49 (89) 211 871 64 / -35

Nichols Communications, Eclipse Foundation, AISBLJay [email protected]+1 408-772-1551

514 Media Ltd for the Eclipse Foundation, AISBL (France, Italy, Spain) Benoit [email protected]: +44 (0) 7891 920 370

