Virginia Tech Innovation Campus Project Reaches Milestone





ALEXANDRIA, Virginia (AP) Virginia’s largest undergraduate university reached a milestone Tuesday in its efforts to establish a technology-focused graduate campus in northern Virginia.

Virginia Tech officials lift steel beams to the 11th floor of a 300,000-square-foot (30,000-square-meter) building in Alexandria to anchor the school’s new innovation campus.

The campus is part of a larger redevelopment of the Northern Virginia Corridor around Reagan National Airport, with Amazon’s new headquarters complex on the north end and Tech’s new graduate campus on the south.

Plans for the campus were announced in 2018, coinciding with Amazon’s choice of Northern Virginia for its second headquarters, called HQ2. In fact, Amazon cites innovation as a primary reason for choosing his campus in Northern Virginia.

At a ceremony marking the top-out of construction on Tuesday, Innovation Campus executive director Lance Collins called it the project’s iconic midpoint.

The university hopes the building will open in time for the fall semester of 2024. Ultimately, his three buildings, totaling 600,000 square feet (55,000 square meters), are set to be completed by 2030 at a cost of over $1 billion. The campus will serve more than 750 graduate students. Most of them are computer science and engineering programs.

The jewel-shaped building is designed to maximize light exposure to the solar cells that supplement the building’s energy needs. Its foundation is made of the university’s hallmark hokey stone, which dominates the landscape of Tech’s flagship campus in Blacksburg, Southwest Virginia.

University architect Liza Morris said the stones of the Innovation Campus are arranged in a more tailored aesthetic that complements this urban setting.

Virginia Tech sees the campus as a way to strengthen its footprint in Northern Virginia and connect directly with tech companies that are increasingly based in the region. Speakers at the event emphasized the need for tech workers and said tech can mass-produce qualified graduates to meet demand.

Collins says it’s what made the area so special for the country.

Boeing, which recently moved its headquarters to Northern Virginia, is the campus’s biggest supporter, sponsoring the Boeing Center for Veterans Transition and Military Families on site.

Timothy Sands, President of Virginia Tech, said Virginia Tech’s presence in this growing global technology hub and proximity to the nation’s capital was important in pursuing its goal of becoming one of the world’s top 100 research universities. said to be very important.

Technical managers believe the campus will also help diversify occupations that have long been dominated by white men. 29% of students are women and 17% are underrepresented minorities, higher than average. He expects those numbers to grow as the campus matures.

He said that with more voices and more diversity at the table, we can operate at a higher level.

At the other end of the hallway, Amazon says it has hired more than 5,000 of the 25,000 people it expects to bring to Northern Virginia this decade, and will open its first phase of development, Metropolitan Park, this summer. intend to do something.

