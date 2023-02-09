US student’s big idea could help NASA explore the moon





Chicago

Last November, Northeastern University student André Neto Caetano placed his cell phone on top of a piano in the lobby of the hotel he was staying in California and watched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida late at night on NASA’s Artemis 1 mission. I saw the launch of the live.

Instead of flashbacks, there were flashforwards as part of the payload, possibly Artemis 4 or something, and COBRA being on the moon and doing what it was meant to do. interview.

Artemis 1 launched the night before Caetano and his team of researchers unveiled their Crater Observing Bio-inspired Rolling Articulator (COBRA) rover project at NASA’s Breakthrough, Innovative, and Game Changing (BIG) Idea Challenge. . The team hoped to impress the judges gathered in the remote California desert.

They were skeptical that the mobility solution we were proposing would actually work, he said.

According to Caetano, that skepticism stems from the simplicity of its design.

It’s a robot that moves like a snake and rolls with its head and tail attached, he said.

NASA’s BIG Idea Challenge prompted teams of college students to compete to develop solutions for the agency’s ambitious goals in the upcoming Artemis mission to the moon.

Northeasterns COBRA is designed to navigate through the fine dust, or regolith, of the moon’s surface to survey terrain for interesting features such as ice and water hidden in the shadows of deep craters.

Professor Alireza Ramezani, who has advised the COBRA team and has worked on mimicking robot designs, said it would never deploy robots or ground vehicles that could negotiate the environment to reach the bottom of these craters and seek out ice water. Caetano said that the movement of real organisms formed the baseline for their research.

Having created a robot dog and a robot bat, Caetano says he wanted to bring some bio-inspiration to the project.

Ramezani hoped to beat the judges in NASA’s competition by using biology as the driving force behind the COBRA design.

Our robot tumbled 80 to 90 feet (24 to 27 meters) down the hill and impressed the judges, he told VOA. It did this within 10 or 15 seconds with minimal energy consumption.

According to Caetano, the COBRA weighs around 7 kg, and the fact that the COBRA is super light also benefits the COBRA.

Ramezani added that COBRA is also cost-effective.

If you want the right platform for your space, it’s on the order of $100,000 to $200,000. Many of these systems could roll down these craters, he said.

A successful COBRA test puts the Northeastern team at the top of NASA’s 2022 BIG Idea competition, dispelling lingering skepticism and hopefully leading the NASA space launch system to the moon in the not too distant future. can.

I’m not saying that. Ramezani said it could change the face of future space exploration systems. They’re even talking to some of our partners to make the system more technically ready, space-suitable, and see if it can be deployed to the moon.

As such, Caetano plans to continue developing COBRA with his teammates, even though he is graduating later this year.

We made it so alive together that the idea of ​​giving it up entirely when we graduate probably doesn’t appeal to most of us, Caetano said. I would like to participate in the project.

That could happen in 2025, when NASA hopes to return astronauts to the moon with its Artemis program.

