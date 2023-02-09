Microsoft and Google race to incorporate AI into search bots and other tech





Google gave a glimpse of its new artificial intelligence chatbot search tool Wednesday at a European presentation that seeks to highlight Google’s capabilities in both search engines and AI technology. This comes a day after arch-rival Microsoft announced its own search chatbot aimed at undermining Google’s dominance.

But the very visible mistake that a Google bot named Bard made in Monday’s blog post announcing the product, and the fact that Google hasn’t yet let an outsider test its tool, is that the company’s may have contributed to concerns from investors. They sold shares and the company’s value fell nearly 8% on Wednesday.

The duel announcement, the overabundance of attention on whether Google is lagging behind Microsoft, and Wall Street’s twitchy reaction show that the battle over AI has become a central obsession in the tech industry. increase.

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives said in a note Wednesday that the AI ​​arms race between Microsoft and Google (and other big tech) has begun.

The companies announced this week a chatbot search tool that, unlike traditional search engines, produces longer, contextual answers to queries, eliminating the need for users to click through to publisher websites. increase. On Tuesday, Microsoft held a big event at its headquarters in Redmond, Washington, where Chief Executive Satiana Della touted a chatbot search feature based on technology developed by his small AI company, OpenAI. bottom. Google, meanwhile, announced his Bard on its own on Monday, and apparently tried to pre-empt that announcement by demoing it at an event in France on Wednesday.

They’re 800-pound gorillas, Nadella said in an interview with tech news site The Verge, referring to Google. And we want people to know that we made them dance.

The rivalry between the two tech giants reflects the excitement and hype surrounding a technology called generative AI. Generative AI uses large-scale computer programs trained on sequences of text and images to build bots that invoke unique content based on relatively complex questions. Google unveiled his chatbot LaMDA for the first time in 2021, but didn’t open it to the public. The public release of chatbot ChatGPT and image generator DALL-E last year by small AI company OpenAI sparked a surge of interest in the technology, prompting Microsoft and Google to rush to release their products. I was.

Reporter Danielle Abril tests columnist Geoffrey A. Fowler to see if he can tell the difference between an email written by her and one written by ChatGPT. (Video: Monica Rodman/Washington Post)

Now tech giants are trying to bring the same type of experience to search. Search has changed slowly over the past decade, providing users with increasingly sophisticated answers. However, experts believe that once these types of AI become widely available to the public, they harbor biases formed from the information they are trained on, consistently commit factual errors, It warns that Pandora’s box can be opened because it has been shown to invent information.

Microsoft has already rolled out a tool available only in the Edge browser to select users. The technology is based on OpenAIs ChatGPT, a small AI company that Microsoft recently awarded a multi-billion dollar deal to. Google said his Bard search tool powered by LaMDA will be available in the next few weeks and is still being tested with paid contractors.

Microsoft, which has a tiny fraction of the search market with its engine Bing and needs huge profits to keep up, still seemed to impress investors, leading to a drop in Google’s stock price.

Google’s announcement didn’t include a hands-on demonstration like Microsoft’s. The company’s chatbot erroneously stated in its first blog post that the James He Webb telescope was the first to photograph the exoplanet, even though it was actually a different telescope. I made a mistake in my example.

Chatbots routinely make factual mistakes or mix false information into their answers. The problem, tech skeptics say, is that chatbots aren’t ready to be incorporated into search engines.

Try Microsoft’s new AI chatbot search engine and you’ll find some answers hmmm

Both Google and Microsoft have used AI in their search engines for years to parse user queries, determine which content is best for which questions, and provide other services such as translation. . But chatbots are the first case of companies using generative AI.

Both search engines have moved away from the 10 blue link model that provided links to other websites years ago, and now direct questions about the weather, sports scores, and celebrity ages. often provide good answers. But some AI entrepreneurs believe generative AI will create a world where links to original source material become obsolete. Chabots like ChatGPT and Bard simply answer people’s questions directly, based on knowledge gained by gathering the collective knowledge of the Internet.

At Wednesday’s event, Prabhakar Raghavan, one of Google’s most powerful executives and head of search and advertising, said the bot would be used for questions that don’t have a single, direct answer. I was. He showed videos of bots answering questions about what type of car to buy, cars to stop on the way from San Francisco to Santa Cruz, and constellations to look up in the night sky.

But each of these queries currently being typed into Google provides links to dozens of blog posts written by real content creators. It was shown to push down links to other websites.

With the exploding interest in using generative chatbots to replace search results, internet publishers are clamoring for new systems to simply stream their work without sending traffic back to the original content creators. It raises concerns that they will steal it and present it as their own. Google’s example didn’t cite the source, but Microsoft did.

But the technology is still in its very early stages, and Google will likely cite sources and link back to the original creators when the bot officially debuts, according to search engine optimization experts. said Ross Hudgens, CEO of home and content marketing firm Siege Media. The company’s business model of getting users to click on links to ads is too important to risk, he said.

Google needs to maintain the experience of directing people to external websites, he said.

