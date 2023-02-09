



Penicillin, wheels, birth control pills, light bulbs, and the internet.

What do these items have in common? They are one of the most famous inventions that changed the world.

Virginia Tech is home to a large number of serial inventors, actively managing nearly 1,000 inventions across a wide range of science and technology, and contributes significantly to the innovation ecosystem. Virginia Tech research is impacting the world with discoveries ranging from quantum computing and vaccines to assistive devices and new wheat varieties that feed the world’s population.

Brandy Salmon, associate vice president of innovation and partnerships at Virginia Tech, said Virginia Tech researchers are developing innovative inventions that provide new and creative ways to address society’s most important challenges. He says he does conceptualization and development every day. In the last 12 months, our researcher has disclosed over 160 new inventions of hers. This equates to about one every other day. This constant stream of new ideas perpetuates an existing portfolio of over 900 active technologies in various stages of maturity. Last year, the portfolio spawned over 30 of her licenses and 10 new ventures.

A key step in bringing an invention to market in the commercialization process is for faculty to disclose the invention to the Innovation and Partnership LINK + LICENSE + LAUNCH team. Specifically, LICENSE provides top-notch technology commercialization services to help incumbents license technology and facilitate the formation of start-ups. LAUNCH works directly with faculty and graduate students to shape ideas and discoveries, providing an important resource for innovators looking to start new companies.

Currently, 62 Virginia Tech inventors hold 10 or more disclosures, and 17 inventors lead 20 or more disclosures. Below are just a few examples of this vast legacy of expertise.

Measuring Loop Gain Using a Digital Modulator, disclosed in 1984, is the title of the earliest disclosure held by Fred Lee, Emeritus Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering. A world-renowned power electronics expert and member of the National Academy of Engineering, Lee made significant contributions to the field of power electronics related inventions during his tenure. This includes approximately 300 invention disclosure submissions with over 100 patents.

Carl Griffey, a retired faculty member at the Virginia Tech College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, maintains over 100 disclosures. An expert in small grain breeding in the eastern United States, Griffey has directed one of the few highly regarded breeding programs in the country. This established Virginia Tech as a powerhouse of new wheat cultivar development, with nearly 100 of his barley and wheat cultivars now grown in several states. Today, this research legacy is continued by Nicolas Sant’Antonio, Assistant Professor in the Department of Plant and Environmental Sciences. His focus is on integrating the latest genotyping and phenotyping techniques to accelerate the genetic improvement of wheat and barley for new and changing environments.

Virginia Tech inventor and biomedical engineer Rafael Davalos, working in his Bioelectromechanical Systems Lab, has created a series of cutting-edge technologies that directly impact the lives of cancer patients and their families. . In particular, Davalos has developed techniques to treat cancers near vital structures in the body that are difficult to reach with surgery. Minimally invasive techniques deliver low-energy electrical pulses to destabilize and destroy target cell membranes. He currently holds 43 patents, has launched 4 start-ups, and his technology has generated over $100 million in sales.

In December, Davalos was named a National Academy of Inventors (NAI) Fellow, joining the university’s elite group including Virginia Tech President Tim Sands. XJ Meng, Distinguished University Professor of Molecular Virology. Roe-Hoan Yoon, University Distinguished Professor of Mining and Mineral Engineering. Alan Michaels, director of the Division of Spectrum Domination at the National Security Institute and professor of electrical and computer engineering. and Lee. Senior NAI members include Virginia Tech researchers Chris Williams and John Roberston.

Yoon, who was also named an NAI Fellow in 2022, holds 33 US patents. He developed and patented a microbubble levitation method commercially sold under the name Microcell. The coal industry regards this as one of the best techniques he has for separating fine particles. Director of Advanced Separation Technology Center, Yoon has made significant contributions to the advancement of mineral processing, fine particle separation and dewatering, column flotation, sulfide mineral flotation chemistry, fine particle dewatering technology and science, and has been internationally recognized. A researcher and inventor. , and colloidal and surface chemistry.

A member of the National Academy of Sciences and a world-renowned virologist, Mr. Meng is the inventor of 20 patents and 17 pending US patents relating to vaccines and diagnostics for several viral diseases. His achievements include the discovery of new viruses and the development of licensed commercial vaccines against important animal viral diseases. He is also working on developing a broadly protective coronavirus vaccine that will be important in preventing future pandemics.

Michaels is the inventor of 44 issued and 4 pending US patents, and approximately 80 international patents have issued. Additionally, his patents are licensed to six of his companies and are also licensed directly to the US government. An expert in the field of secure communications, Michaels is best known as a software-defined radio architect. His research has helped develop new low-detection-probability communications capabilities for the U.S. military while building situational awareness of adversary communications capabilities. Most recently, we worked with Ford Motor Co. to enhance the security of in-vehicle communications.

Daphne Yao, an inventor at Virginia Tech, is a CACI Undergraduate Fellow in the Elizabeth and James E. Turner Jr. ’56 Department of Computer Science and has developed new models, algorithms, and techniques for securing large-scale software and systems. We develop technology, and deployment quality tools. She conducts research focused on improving information security. One of her Yaos disclosures is an insider threat detection algorithm that monitors the behavior of organizational members and recognizes deviant behavior that could pose a threat to information security. Her anomaly detection research has contributed to over 200 of her patents from leading cybersecurity and technology companies such as Qualcomm, Cisco, IBM, Boeing, and Bank of America.

For more information on how to disclose new technologies and inventions, please contact our Innovation and Partnerships team.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://vtx.vt.edu/articles/2023/02/research-legacy-inventors-23.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos