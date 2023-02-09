Twitter Down: Users are notified when they exceed their daily tweet limit





Twitter in San Francisco faced one of the first major outages during Elon Musk’s tenure on Wednesday, rendering the site unusable for many and causing an internal scramble to restore functionality to the site. urged.

The outage lasted for hours, and Twitter apologized to users.

Twitter has cut more than two-thirds of its staff since Elon Musk took over the company last year, and the drastic cuts have left many wondering how long the site can continue to function normally. I’m wondering what will happen if there is a similar problem.

On Wednesday, those concerns became a reality when Twitter said it was working internally to resolve the issue. Sorry for the inconvenience. We are aware of this and have tweeted that we are working on a fix.

When I tried to send a Tweet, I got the following message: You have exceeded your daily limit for sending Tweets. Aside from posting Tweets, users reported being unable to send Direct Her messages, follow other accounts, or load content on their timelines.

Down Detector, a website that tracks outages based on user reports, said:

Some tweets still loaded, but many came from users who discovered a workaround for sending posts: scheduling tweets ahead of time.

Some functionality appears to have been restored late Wednesday afternoon, after the outage lasted over an hour. But that didn’t solve the problem for many, as users refreshed the site and found that notifications weren’t loading and old tweets were populating in their timelines. By the evening, many functions appeared to be restored.

Down Detector saw a decrease in the number of reports that peaked in the afternoon, but still well above normal levels.

With Musk’s layoff and internal ultimatum prompting staff to either commit to the ultra-hardcore Twitter or quit their jobs, speculation abounded about Twitter’s demise. Hundreds left the company in refusal of Mr. Musk’s pledges, leaving many departments, including those handling core functions, understaffed, leaving the rest to his two, one, or none. I was.

Musk bought the site in October for $44 billion, promising to restore free speech and tackle problems like spam and bots.

Twitter may not be working as expected for some users. Sorry for the inconvenience. We are aware of this issue and are working on a fix.

— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 8, 2023

The Congressional Oversight Committee held a hearing on Wednesday over allegations that a former Twitter staffer made decisions in favor of Democrats in the 2020 election. rice field.

Even before the Masques acquisition, employees had expressed concerns about Twitter’s resilience during outages. Twitter’s offsite data center was highlighted as a critical vulnerability.

For example, in a complaint obtained by a parliamentary committee, whistleblower Peiter Zatko noted that Twitter’s data centers could experience duplicate outages, preventing servers from restarting properly. . Such an outage could lead to the loss of critical data and take the service out of service for months, he said.

