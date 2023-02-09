Here are more details on what ChatGPT competitors can do





Google Inc.’s Prabhakar Raghavan speaking at the company’s Cloud Next ’18 event in San Francisco, Calif., July 24, 2018.

Google’s search boss Prabhakar Raghavan shared some fresh examples of the new conversational technology Bard at a livestreamed event in Paris on Wednesday. Bard is Google’s rival to OpenAI’s ChatGPT AI.

The presentation followed Tuesday’s event when Microsoft announced it would integrate OpenAI’s GPT technology into the homepage of its search product, Bing.

Raghavan slides through new examples of bard abilities in a brief presentation. One of his slides showed how Bard can be used to view the pros and cons of buying an electric car, for example, or to plan a trip in Northern California.

Let’s say you’re looking for a new car that’s perfect for your family,” says Raghavan.

He also showed how Bard can offer the pros and cons of electric vehicles.

The first bullet point under Pro says: Gasoline cars produce emissions that contribute to climate change. Please read the second bullet point. “With no oil changes or tune-ups and fewer moving parts, there are less chances of problems.”

The first bullet under “Cons” states, “Electric vehicles have more limited range, depending on the size of the battery. The second bullet points specifically to using public charging stations It states that it may take longer to charge an electric vehicle.

He showed another slide suggesting how a bard would plan an expedition. I think our first long drive is from San Francisco to Santa Cruz.

Bard provided a list of four stops between the two locations, including Half Moon Bay, Pescadero and Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, and sentences describing each. One description says that you can stop at the Pigeon Point Lighthouse for great views.

The latest example comes after Google CEO Sundar Pichai officially unveiled Google’s new conversational technology Bard on Monday. Bard is powered by artificial intelligence, integrated into search, and confirmed CNBC’s original report. The company will open up Bard to select testers in the coming weeks before it launches broadly.

However, it is reported that Bard, like other AI tools, can be inaccurate. In a recent ad for Google’s service, for example, Bard provided a false description of the telescope used to take the first pictures of extrasolar planets.

A Google spokesperson said of the ad, “This underscores the importance of a rigorous testing process, which we are launching this week in our Trusted Tester program. We combine external feedback with our own internal testing. to ensure that Bird’s responses meet our high standards of real-world information quality, safety, and evidence.”

Pichai told employees that he would require all employees to test Bard in a hackathon-like style because he faces pressure from investors and employees.

