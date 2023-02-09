Virginia Tech Celebrates Innovation Campus Construction Milestone with Topping Ceremony. VTx





The Innovation Campus hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on February 7th to thank staff, workers and collaborators. The Innovation Campus will officially open in the fall of 2024.

Welcome to the inauguration of the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus. We would like to welcome our first speaker and Hokie Alumna Summer Cleary to the stage. On behalf of Whiting-Turner, I would like to thank everyone who attended this wonderful celebration. In particular, I would like to thank the Whiting-Turner team, SmithGroup Architects, A&F Engineers and Trading Partners. We have achieved great results here at the Innovation Campus today. I am very proud of what we have achieved. To get to this point in the last 18 months, the people who have contributed her over 1,150 deals to the project have joined the project. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all of you for coming here on behalf of the university. I mean, it’s real, it’s just amazing. For those of us who have been involved from the beginning, and for many in this room. It feels strange at this point. We have a lot of work to do. But it’s moving, real, and exciting. thank you. One of the main focuses of this project, the Tech Talent Investment Program, and the Innovation Campus is to diversify the tech talent workforce. And it’s really nice to see progress in diversity even at this early stage.We need more women in this field.We need more underrepresented minorities, first-generation students. Is required. They bring their perspective and talent. They are very popular with employers. And we want to be a major source of that talent. There are several reasons for that. If you have a community that is not tapped there is an obvious problem and we all understand that it is an opportunity cost. We are leveraging real talent to address some of the talent shortages we have. And the facilities group at Virginia Tech have done a great job, keeping this project on track during the pandemic and scheduled to open in 2024. Thank you to everyone involved in the academic building of the Innovation Campus, the Innovation Campus of Virginia Tech. It’s a quirky building. When you stick it out and look at it, it looks gorgeous. So thank you for all you have done to get us to this point. And thank you for the work ahead to bring this building to life. Because it’s a building. But what’s inside is very important to our country’s future, our higher education, our region. And I hope that in five years time I can look at it and be proud of my role in making this happen. thank you.

