$699 OnePlus 11 Coming February 16th TechCrunch





Much can be said about the consistency of this world. A lot can be said about realistic expectations as well. OnePlus should give them both a round of applause. Admittedly, the company has had various setbacks over the years, and the transition to Oppo hasn’t been seamless, but in general, it’s an affordable and solid flagship. can be relied on by phone manufacturers.

As for the latter, the marketing materials for the OnePlus 11 speak for themselves. And yes, it does appear to be a well-rounded flagship.

After months of teasing and partial announcements, OnePlus finally officially unveiled the phone this morning. In fact, it hits most of the boxes we expect from a 2023 device. Especially devices with a starting price of less than $700. At the center of that experience is, unsurprisingly, the Qualcoms Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which promises faster speeds and improved power efficiency along with advancements in graphics. It also has a mAh battery. The latter he can supplement with a 100 watt charger (only 80 watts here in the US).

Interestingly, OnePlus is looking to stay ahead of the upcoming XR push by incorporating Snapdragon Spaces. Last summer, Qualcomm announced a platform aimed at enabling app and game developers to create more augmented reality apps. OnePlus said:

Additionally, the OnePlus 11 5G is the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 device to be approved as Snapdragon Spaces Ready. This is the gateway for the developer to bring his XR ideas to life and explore the full potential of AR on his head.

The display is a sizeable 6.7 inches with a refresh rate of 120hz, which is adjusted using onboard software depending on the application. It supports Dolby Vision, and the speakers support Dolby Atmos and Dolby Head Tracking for a Spatial Audio-like experience.

On the back is a large Hasselblad-branded camera module that maintains the marketing partnership announced by the two companies along with the OnePlus 9. The three-camera system features a 50-megapixel main, a 32-megapixel portrait lens, and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle.

The handset arrives in the US on February 16th and starts at $699 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For $100 more, you can get a model with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. OnePlus is also using the Buds Pro 2, which will launch at the same time for $179.

