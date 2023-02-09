Microsoft’s AI-Powered Bing Challenges Google Search





On Tuesday, Microsoft announced a new version of its Bing search engine that incorporates the language technology behind ChatGPT. ChatGPT is his first big chance in years to get ahead of Google, the search king.

Bing is now the “AI-powered co-pilot of the web,” providing search results infused with information from large-scale language models from Microsoft partner OpenAI. Bing also has a new chat window that Microsoft said will help you deliver shopping lists, tips, travel tips, and trivia games. This technology is also built into Microsoft’s Edge browser and can perform tasks like generating PDF summaries and his LinkedIn posts.

Bing is a first step, but Microsoft hopes AI technology will help everywhere, whether you’re creating documents in Word, working with data in spreadsheets, or creating PowerPoint presentations. increase. It’s a bolder new take on the long-standing technological dream of helping intelligent digital agents navigate our lives.

At the launch event at the company’s headquarters in Redmond, Washington, Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella said: “We’re going to have a concept of a co-pilot that exists in every application.”

Try a preview version of the new AI-powered co-pilot technology using a limited number of Microsoft-provided queries at bing.com/new, sign up and wait for a broader release. You can subscribe to the list. In the coming weeks, Microsoft plans to add his mobile version, offering it to millions of people. For some examples, check out my colleague Laura Hautala’s list of ways you can use Microsoft’s new AI tools.

This technology is a huge new development for the search business and hasn’t changed much over the years. Google has worked to weave more answers into its results, but it pales in comparison to what new AI techniques can offer. Chat technologies based on large-scale language models (AI systems trained on large amounts of text on the Internet) provide much more complex answers and information.

“Microsoft has an opportunity to become a bigger player in consumer tech, starting with the chatbot assistant built into Bing,” said Gartner analyst Jason Wong.

Google, the king of the search engine business, tried to give Microsoft a leg up by unveiling its own AI chatbot, Bard, on Monday. Google invented a “transformer” AI technology that is key to these large-scale language models. This is a serious competitor. For one thing, Google, not Bing, is the go-to site for people searching for information today. Google declined to comment.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Stephen Shankland/CNET

However, Microsoft seems to be ahead of the curve when it comes to embedding this technology directly into their products. And when Bing incorporated AI information into search results, “relevance took its biggest leap in 20 years,” said Yusuf Mehdi, chief consumer marketing officer at Microsoft. You mentioned how well it provides what you need.

“About half of all searches don’t offer the jobs people want,” Mehdi says. “50,000 searches can go unanswered every second, which is why we think it’s time for a new approach to search.”

Microsoft will display ads next to new AI search results, Mehdi said.

As of January, Bing had a 3% search engine usage rate, far below Google’s 92%, according to analytics firm StatCounter. Search is Google’s biggest source of revenue because the company advertises alongside search results.

CCS Insights analyst James Sanders said, “Given the very rapid announcement that preceded Microsoft’s announcement today, Google is facing a challenge in search that it has seldom faced in the past. We must consider that there is some concern about the possibility of viable competition.

Microsoft is trying to avoid AI pitfalls

Microsoft is trying to avoid a potentially big AI problem. AI answers are billed as suggestions and starting points, not final words. Therefore, the term “co-pilot” is used rather than pilot.

For example, if you want to use Microsoft’s new AI tools to fuel your creativity, you should treat the AI’s text as a draft, not the final words you post. This technology uses proprietary Bing technology to try to find useful and reliable sources of information and to filter out bad data, including low-value text generated by AI.

Travel planning is another example of AI-enhanced help that Bing can provide.

Stephen Shankland/CNET

In some cases, Bing cites sources such as articles with product recommendations for greater transparency. By comparison, no one knows where ChatGPT gets advice and answers.

And if you don’t like the results, Bing’s interface offers a thumbs-down button for complaining alongside a thumbs-up button for asking for compliments.

Microsoft touted its Responsible Artificial Intelligence Policy as a key framework for guiding its work and providing engineering tools to follow. Sarah Bird, her AI Ethics and Responsibility Lead at Microsoft, says that previous versions weren’t specific enough for real-world use. For example, Microsoft was surprised to find that a Stanford University study found that speech-to-text technology doesn’t work well for black people, even though Microsoft explicitly prioritized fairness in her AI. , she said.

“There is real dynamism when it comes to operationalizing these principles,” Byrd said.

Incorporation of OpenAI technology

Microsoft and OpenAI have not provided details on how Bing is using OpenAI’s technology. This is different for each search query, with a Microsoft hybrid system called Prometheus monitoring the response process. Bing is used for fetching new information from the web, inserting advertisements, assessing the reliability of sources, and more. OpenAI helps you phrase answers in easy-to-read language, dig deeper into search queries, and generate new text for prompts that require more creativity.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman discusses Microsoft’s AI partnership at the Bing search engine press event.

Stephen Shankland/CNET

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said: “ChatGPT incorporates important lessons learned from GPT-3.5, and the new model is faster, more accurate, and more capable.”

Bing and Edge are the first step in the integration of OpenAI tools, but not the last.

“There was probably a moment of surprise when you used ChatGPT,” said Jordi Ribas, Bing Search and AI Lead. “Imagine doing that with search. You’re browsing, you’re writing documentation, and you’re trying to code.”

Editor’s Note: CNET uses an AI engine to create personal finance explainers that are edited and fact-checked by editors. See this post for more details.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/computing/microsofts-ai-powered-bing-challenges-google-search/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos