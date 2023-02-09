Brain scans on the witness stand: revolutionizing the rational person standard





Imagine you are browsing the toothpaste aisle. Next to Colgate is a new brand called Colddate, which comes in a similar color and design box. Is the latter an obvious imitation?

In the actual trademark infringement lawsuit involving these two brands, Colgate-Palmolive lost, and the judge said that while the two brands were similar, they were not substantially indistinguishable. rice field.

In trademark cases, judges and juries often disagree about how similar the brands in question really are, leading to major discrepancies in the application of the law. In his paper, published Feb. 8 in Science Advances, the researchers used functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) brain scans and a special technique called repetitive inhibition to make more scientific sense. I am proposing a method.

Asking the brain, not the person, can reduce, if not eliminate, these discrepancies, says lead author Zhihao Zhang of Durden. Other authors’ work includes Maxwell Good, Vera Kulikov, Femke van Horen, Mark Bartholomew, Andrew Kayser, and Ming Hsu.

What is similarity

The statutory criterion is whether a reasonable person would consider two trademarks to be similar, but it does not define similar meaning.

Similarity is very difficult to measure objectively, Zhang said. Worse, in a hostile legal system, his two opposing parties each hire their own lawyers and expert witnesses to present their own evidence.

In many cases, that evidence comes in the form of consumer surveys that show susceptibility to manipulation, for example, by using leading questions. While it has been known to present studies showing that the two trademarks are similar, defendants have presented competing studies showing that they are different.

There are no absolute standards in law as to what standards of background information, question phrasing, and similarity a survey respondent should receive. All factors can greatly change the outcome, he said, Zhang said. Judges have had a lot of experience in these situations and have developed a degree of cynicism.

A lot of times judges just say, I don’t believe any of you, I’m going with my gut, added co-author Ming Hsu. Easy to empathize with judges. Hsu is the William Halford Jr. Family Chair in Haas’ marketing department.

put one’s mind on the witness stand

In their paper, the researchers showed how looking directly at the brain could help solve this conundrum. I quickly showed a pair of images. Previous studies have consistently shown that when presented with two similar images of her, the brain suppresses the activity of the second image of her. By measuring the amount of repetitive inhibition in the brain activity of the second image, researchers determined how similar a person found the two images.

The resulting approach offers important advantages. Participants are unaware of the study’s goals, further reducing bias. This is because there is absolutely no need to ask them questions or tell them they look alike, says Hsu.

In fact, even the experimenters managing this study don’t need to know its purpose, so when it comes to double-blind research as much as rigorous clinical research in drug development, says Andrew, a professor of neurology at the University of California. Added Kaiser.

In fact, when the research team matched neuroimaging results to findings that were intended to be plaintiff-friendly, defendant-friendly, or neutral, brain-based measurements could reliably select findings that were more neutral. Okay, it supports this idea. A brain scan can improve the quality of legal evidence in these cases.

This kind of evidence could serve as a supplementary spot check to investigate evidence, and could give a judge or jury confidence that the investigation was accurate, Hsu said. says. The cost of using neuro-her imaging is comparable to presenting survey data, the researchers say.

Scientists provide rulers, courts draw the line

Importantly, brains-based action does not remove the need for judicial judgment. Our method isn’t too similar yet to say how similar it is, Kaiser said. Where the line is drawn is still up to the judge.

More broadly, the introduction of such new techniques requires more discussion across disciplines and a better understanding of the value these techniques bring to legal practitioners, the study says. Bartholomew, who served as legal expert on the team, said: He said courts have a key role in deciding when new kinds of scientific insight should be allowed that could influence the outcome of the trial. This gatekeeper role means that both judges and the lawyers who appear before them increasingly need to have a working knowledge of neuroscientific methods.

Although the study only looked at visual trademark cases, the researchers suggest that this type of neurometric may be used to determine copyright infringement in music cases, for example, or how a reasonable person judges. It has shown promise for broad legal applications revolving around people’s mental reactions, such as decisions about obscenity, negligence or other legal issues.

Hsu said it’s amazing how often people’s opinions matter in courts and how often this standard of reasonable person is enforced in law. We’re not there yet, but we can imagine a future where we ask our brains to help us answer these tough questions.

This article was originally written and published by the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley.

Zhihao Zhang co-authored From Scanner to Court: A Neuroscientifically Informed Reasonable PersonTest of Trademark Infringement, published in Science Advances, with Maxwell Good and Vera Kulikov, Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley. her Femke van Horen at the Free University of Amsterdam; Mark Bartholomew at the State University of New York at Buffalo; Andrew Kaiser of the University of California, Berkeley and the University of California, San Francisco. Ming Hsu of the University of California, Berkeley.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ideas.darden.virginia.edu/brain-scans-on-the-witness-stand The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos