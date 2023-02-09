



Alphabet (GOOGL) on Wednesday announced new features for its search and maps product powered by artificial intelligence, just one day after Microsoft (MSFT) rolled out a similar strategy for its search engine. Microsoft’s new AI capabilities may take some market share away from Alphabet, but Google remains the undisputed leader in search. At a livestreamed event in Paris on Wednesday, Alphabet showed how its product uses his AI to make search engines more “natural and intuitive” for users. Alphabet provided a demo of his Bard during the event. Bard is the company’s new conversational AI service, powered by Google’s Language Model for Conversational Applications (LaMDA), which was launched earlier this week. Bard Google’s answer to the OpenAI viral sensation, ChatGPT provides high-quality responses to user queries from information on the web. Alphabet says Bard will be available to the public in the coming weeks, but so far it’s been tested and given feedback by a select few users. Alphabet also showed Google Maps and Google Lens AI-enabled features that allow users to search for images from their phone’s camera. The event came on the heels of the club’s announcement of Microsoft’s AI-powered update to its search engine Bing, which generates more detailed answers to user questions. Microsoft has a big stake in his OpenAI and hosts his ChatGPT on the Azure cloud. Analysts say Microsoft’s AI ambitions could wreak havoc on Google’s core search business. Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney said in his interview with CNBC on Wednesday: His Alphabet, which has been working on AI development for years, was eventually “beaten in the market by Microsoft,” he said. Alphabet shares traded 8% lower than him, reflecting investor disappointment over Bird and Google’s AI demos. To make matters worse, there were reports that Bard was providing false descriptions in his promotional videos. GOOGL MSFT 1 YEAR OF MOUNTAIN ALPHABET VS. MICROSOFT HIS YEAR PERFORMANCE Microsoft’s new features are expected to pose a threat to Google. Google is now the search market share leader and the source of nearly all of Google’s revenue and profits. Alphabet’s total revenue for the fourth quarter was $76.05 billion, approximately 57% from Google Search and other. However, according to Statcounter data, Google has 93% of the search engine market share across all platforms including desktop, tablet and mobile, ahead of Bing’s 3% market share. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill told CNBC: “I don’t see them hurting Google’s business. It will be difficult for individuals to switch from Google to Bing,” he added. The reason, he argued, is that Bing’s search experience still doesn’t match Google’s. At the same time, Thill said he managed to gain one point of market share for Microsoft’s $2 billion worth of revenue. “Over time, we have the opportunity to have another growth engine,” he said of his Microsoft. Thill now says he will be Alphabet’s buyer, but the club has so far disagreed. He’s also concerned about government antitrust lawsuits against Google’s online advertising practices. Conclusion Alphabet seems to have been caught off guard by Microsoft’s recent AI announcements and has decided to accelerate the timeline for the release of its AI-powered products. Alphabet, which includes search in its Google services segment, makes a ton of money from online advertising. As shareholders in technology stocks, we don’t want to see their search business hurt. However, Google has been researching AI for a long time, so it may have AI projects in its pipeline that can compete with the industry. I can understand why Alphabet stock fell. Any risk to market share, even a few percentage points, poses a challenge. Changes in spending can be more pronounced in economies where advertising budgets are shrinking. But Google Search, the platform of choice for users, still favors advertisers over Microsoft’s Bing. However, this new battle over search isn’t going away anytime soon, so we’ll be watching. Looking at the AI ​​arms race more broadly, the clear winners are the chip makers and clubs that own Nvidia (NVDA), which provides the backbone that powers AI technology. (Jim Cramer’s philanthropic trusts are GOOGL, MSFT, and NVDA. See full list of shares here.) Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling stocks in his charitable trust portfolio. We will wait 72 hours after issuance before executing any trades, which are subject to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, along with our disclaimer. , no fiduciary duty or obligation exists or is created, and no particular results or benefits are guaranteed.”

Alphabet (GOOGL) on Wednesday announced new features for its search and maps products powered by artificial intelligence, just one day after Microsoft (MSFT) rolled out a similar strategy for its search engine. Microsoft's new AI capabilities may take some market share away from Alphabet, but Google remains the undisputed leader in search.

