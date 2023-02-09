Are You Ready for Big Tech Consolidation in 2023?





An unprecedented technological shift is taking place. 2023 will be a pivotal year as it arrives at your doorstep. Are you ready for what’s to come?

what’s happening?

Baby boomers started their careers in the late 1970s. This was about the same time that computerized technology was being adopted within businesses and enterprises. The 1980s saw the rise of computers, networks, handhelds and digital telephones. This flourished during his 90s bubble years. The baby boomers who worked during these times came to power and some started their own businesses. It’s widely known that even though the baby boomer truly understood technology in his ’80s and early ’90s, he’s fallen behind as he ages.

Baby boomers who used to be executives of big companies have retired in the last five years. This will continue for years to come. By 2025, most of these people will be out of the workforce or partially retired.

Business starters did one of two things. They had a lifestyle business, hidden, profitable, and kept small. Others have built businesses that have scaled and are ready to sell or move. Regardless of type, these companies and their underlying infrastructure are the cornerstones of the US market. Like it or not, America’s foundational infrastructure and American technology are produced by Midwestern mining companies, refrigeration manufacturers, electrical component distributors, and regional freight forwarders. Everything you do on the internet is driven by an underlying “dirty” business. This is what no one thinks. how does the wire get there? who makes the parts? Who installs the electrical connections? Who is responsible for upgrades, support or maintenance? Who controls the underlying assets? Who owns the trucks that deliver the goods?

Once these companies are migrated or acquired, they are no longer boomer businesses. We are likely to experience massive transformations, including increased automation, reliance on IoT sensors, intelligent software, machine vision, wireless technology, always-on connectivity, and other digital transformations. This will transform the underlying infrastructure that we have maintained for 40 years. As the foundation transforms around us, this brings about sweeping upward changes.

What does that mean for your business?

2023 is shaping up to be the year of retirement. With retirement comes a new generation of managers or owners. Transformation comes with upgrades, different approaches and new partnerships. Technology, in all its forms, integrates and converges everything around us. Companies that were once only distributors now sell services. Companies that were once just manufacturers now offer integrated solutions. Companies that were once only concerned with connectivity are now involved in wireless, digital signage and software.

Over a decade of volatility, combined with political, economic and public aspirations, has consolidated businesses and given them access to things that were previously inaccessible. The hubs that baby boomers had as important business hubs are now being replaced by fully autonomous businesses. See what SpaceX, Apple, and Tesla have done in managing manufacturing, integration, sales, service, and underlying infrastructure. It’s skyrocketed in size and popularity because it offers what we’ve long known is possible. Baby boomers are known for their competitive, hardworking and serious personalities. This prohibited this kind of integration and risk-taking. As Millennials and Generation Z die out, they will drive the future of decision-making and executive positions.

What does that mean for technology?

Technology will change naturally. Cloud and SaaS offerings are just the beginning. Over the next few years, the technology will become much more pervasive and accessible. Service providers grow, consolidate, and offer more capabilities. Software companies will have an infinite number of sensors, computerized connections, and data to pivot from. The hardware comes with everything needed to function at the end-user level.

What integration and transformation at the connective tissue level does is raise the bar to the lowest level of technology in business. This consolidation will be the final blow for latecomers, risk-averse and distant companies. A truly connected and paperless society is coming, and it will be driven by the consolidation of America’s heartland. No country has had a lasting generation of transformatives long enough for baby boomers to leave their ranks and make way for such hungry, digitally-capable successors.

This change is planned to come soon and will come from below, not from above. There are no new shiny objects driving this change. Electronic innovation has been stagnant for nearly a decade, because progress now requires even more radical changes. Consolidating, upgrading, and changing this underlying business will give everyone the boost they need to unleash the next explosion of innovation.

