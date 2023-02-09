AI search engine can now chat with us, but it’s full of glitches





REDMOND, Wash. — Nearly a quarter-century after Google’s search engine began changing the way we use the Internet, tech giants are racing to innovate familiar web tools into gateways to new forms of artificial intelligence. .

When Google’s Bard, Baidu’s Ernie Bot and Microsoft’s Bing chatbot, newly announced AI search chatbots this week, seem to come out of nowhere, even some of their makers think so. It seems that. The impetus for bringing them to market was the popularity of ChatGPT, launched late last year by his Microsoft partner OpenAI, which now helps power the new version of his Bing search engine. I’m here.

Microsoft executives said this week that they’ve been working hard on the project since last summer. But the excitement around ChatGPT has created a new urgency.

The response to ChatGPT and how it spread was certainly a surprise, said Yusuf Medhi, executive head of Microsoft’s consumer division, in an interview. How quickly it went mainstream and everyone talks about it in every meeting. It surprised me.

How is this different from CHATGPT?

Millions of people have tried ChatGPT to write silly poems and songs, write letters, create recipes and marketing campaigns, and help with schoolwork. Trained in a vast amount of online writing, from instruction manuals to digitized books, they are masters of human language and grammar. But what a modern search chatbot that ChatGPT doesn’t promise is the immediacy of what you find in a web search. Hear the latest news and what’s trending on his Twitter in a preview version of the new Bing, which summarizes a selection of his top stories and trends of the day, with footnotes to media outlets and other data sources. I am linking.

are they accurate?

Often not. This is an internet search issue. Google’s hasty announcement of his Bard chatbot this week started with an embarrassing mistake first pointed out by Reuters about NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. But Google isn’t the only AI language model of his spouting lies.

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that basketball star LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record in hopes of saying something in the sports world over the past 24 hours. I asked Bing about the most important thing that happened. Instead, he confidently spat out a false but detailed account just days before the actual scheduled Super Bowl.

Bing said the thrilling game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs were two of the best teams in the NFL this season. The Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, defeated the Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, by a score of 31–28, earning Lombardi his trophy for the second time in franchise history. Explaining the specific yardage lengths of throws and field goals, and naming three songs played during the epic halftime show by Rihanna, it went on.

Unless Bing is your Sunday clairvoyant tune, you’ll find that it reflects a problem known as AI hallucinations that are common to large-scale language learning models today. This is one reason why companies such as Google and Facebook’s parent company Meta have been reluctant to publish these models.

Is this the future of the Internet?

This is Microsoft’s pitch, the latest breakthrough in generative AI that can not only write, but also create new images, videos, computer code, slide shows and music, much like the revolution in personal computing decades ago. are comparing.

But the software giant has little to lose in its experiment with Bing, which lags far behind Google’s search engine in many markets. , Bing is part of Microsoft’s business.

Microsoft Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood told investment analysts this week: Models, learning from OpenAI.

Google caught up with Monday’s surprise announcement of its Bard chatbot, with a live-streaming demonstration of the technology at its Paris offices on Wednesday, though few new details are believed to have been provided. Investors appeared unimpressed by Wednesday’s Paris event and Bard’s NASA turmoil, which sent the stock price of Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc. down his 8%. existing user.

don’t call them by name.

Coming up with catchy names for search chatbots has been so difficult for tech companies in the race to showcase them that Bing has avoided talking about it.

In a conversation with AP about large language models, the new Bing first revealed without prompting that Microsoft has a search engine chatbot called Sydney. it was done. Finally, he acknowledged that the name Sydney is the internal codename for Microsoft Bing search’s chat mode, so Sydney has not disclosed it to its users. “

In an interview Wednesday, Jordi Ribas, Microsoft’s Bing executive, said Sydney was an early prototype of the new Bing that Microsoft has experimented with in India and other smaller markets. We didn’t have enough time to remove it from our system before launch this week, but any references to it will soon disappear.

Since Amazon released its female-voiced voice assistant Alexa, many leaders in the AI ​​space have become increasingly reluctant to make their systems appear human-like, despite rapidly improving language skills. has become

Ribas said giving a chatbot personality and warmth can make it more appealing, but it’s also important to clarify that it’s still a search engine.

Sydney does not want to confuse or give false expectations to users,” Bing’s chatbot said when asked why it hides obvious code names. . Pretend to be a person or friend.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/ai-search-engines-now-chat-us-glitches-abound-96984599 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos