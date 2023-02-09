Drone-like ‘immersive views’ of Google Maps now available in five cities





The long-awaited Google Maps update is finally here. Google’s Immersive View takes Street View to the next level. Experience landmarks and neighborhoods as if you were there, flying past 3D renderings of cities at different times of the day and in different weather conditions.

When the company first announced Immersive View at last year’s I/O developer conference, it said the feature would be available in late 2022. Five cities on three continents. Starting Wednesday, you can explore London, Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, and Tokyo using immersive views. Google says more cities will be available in the coming months, including Florence, Venice, Amsterdam and Dublin.

In addition to improved language and search tools, Immersive View is one of many features that have resulted from Google’s heavy investment in AI. Using advanced computer vision, the company fused billions of street views and aerial photographs, then transformed them into detailed 3D representations using a technique called Neural Radiance Fields. This is one of several features Google has to keep its map tools competitive. Apple and others are catching up in this area.

The company is also bringing some existing map features to the new cities. Search with Live View, a tool that allows you to see and navigate information about nearby businesses and nearby landmarks by simply holding up your phone, is coming soon in new European locations such as Barcelona, ​​Madrid and Dublin. It will be available within a month. Meanwhile, Google is expanding Indoor Live View to his 1,000 new airports, train stations and shopping malls.

Google is also making it easier than ever to make sure you’re headed in the right direction by introducing Glanceable Directions to your route overview and lock screen. This means you no longer need to go into navigation mode to see if your next turn is approaching or what your updated ETA might be.

Other new tools Google is bringing to Google Maps include a special feature designed for EV users with Google Built-in: an in-vehicle infotainment system bundled with Google services. Google identifies extremely fast charging stations at the touch of a button, shows charging stations in search results, and adds charging stations to short trips.

Aside from the immediate availability of Immersive View, the new tools and features Google announced Wednesday will roll out gradually over the next few months.

