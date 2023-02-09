‘Call of Duty’ may have to spin off from Activision for Microsoft deal approval





Wallace Witkowski

UK regulators are considering a $69 billion merger with software giants, suggesting they sell core games or split Activision and Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Inc. may have to sell key assets, including the ‘Call of Duty’ franchise, to get the go-ahead for Microsoft Corp.’s takeover of the video game publisher, UK regulator says said Wednesday.

Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority said it had identified several “structural” remedies that would allow Microsoft (MSFT) to acquire Activision (ATVI) in a $69 billion deal it achieved last year. Activision may sell “business related to Call of Duty” or may sell “the Activision segment of the company” or “including business related to the Activision segment and the Blizzard segment …” said the CMA. Titles like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft. ”

The CMA said it would accept remedies to address the “substantial reduction in competition” from the acquisition by March 1 if any of these are not viable. Otherwise, we are considering banning the merger.

In a preliminary assessment, the CMA said it had evidence to show that Call of Duty took up a “significant percentage” of overall gaming time on Sony Group’s (6758.TO) PlayStation console. Being partially Xbox exclusive means drastically reducing the range of games offered on PlayStation. ”

Microsoft has promised to keep bringing versions of ‘Call of Duty’ to its Xbox rivals.

CMA Survey Finds Majority of Respondents Say Game Content Is a Key Factor in Console Selection, with 24% of Respondents Won’t Buy a PlayStation Console if Call of Duty Wasn’t Available said.

Rima Alaily, Deputy General Counsel for Microsoft, said in a statement: “Our commitment to granting long-term 100% equal access to Call of Duty to Sony, Nintendo, Steam, and others preserves the benefits of the deal for gamers and developers and increases market penetration. Promotes competition: 75% of respondents to the CMA’s public consultation agree the deal is good for UK gaming competition.”

Activision’s “Call of Duty” franchise has been considered by many analysts to be the gold standard over other franchises in terms of its widespread appeal to different types of gamers. It can be played on multiple consoles, PC or mobile his devices, and has both paid and free versions.

However, the CMA notes that the currently available evidence is that “Microsoft has no intention of dedicating Activision’s games to its own cloud gaming service (or making them available on other services only under very bad circumstances).” would judge it to be commercially profitable.”

“Microsoft already has an estimated 60-70% of the world’s cloud gaming services and owns the Xbox, leading PC operating systems (Windows), and global cloud computing infrastructure (Azure and Xbox Cloud Gaming). Since then, it also has other key strengths in cloud gaming,” the CMA said in a statement.

“CMA believes that the acquisition of one of the most important game publishers in the world will strengthen this strong position and significantly reduce the competition Microsoft will face in the UK cloud gaming market. “This could change the future of gaming and harm UK gamers, especially those who cannot afford or are unwilling to buy expensive consoles and gaming PCs.” there is potential.”

Microsoft (MSFT) stock rose 3.5% to an intraday high of $276.76. Meanwhile, Activision Blizzard (ATVI) shares fell 4% to an intraday low of $72.45.

Brian Fitzgerald, a Wells Fargo analyst who overweights Activision Blizzard, said on Tuesday that Activision would receive a split fee of up to $3 billion if the deal doesn’t go through. pointed out that it would happen. $10 billion mark.

The CMA announced in September that it was investigating the deal. The US Federal Trade Commission is also appealing to block the deal. The agency expects to make a final decision by April 26, asking both Activision Blizzard and Microsoft to respond to the findings and suggest possible remedies.

Earlier in the week, Activision Blizzard hit its booking goal but fell short of expectations, adding to its disappointing holiday quarter results. .

Over the past 12 months, Microsoft’s stock has fallen 12% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, in which Microsoft is a constituent, has fallen 4%. S&P 500 drop.

