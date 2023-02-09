Save a baby with a $1 smart glove





A low-cost ‘smart glove’ designed to sense the position of a baby during labor could be a life-saving intervention where resources are limited, says UK-based development said the person.

According to UNICEF, the United Nations child assistance agency, about 2 million women experience a stillbirth each year, almost half of them during labor. Women in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia bear the greatest burden, accounting for more than three of her quarters of stillbirths, giving birth to babies at 28 weeks or more of gestation with no signs of life. .

“98% of stillbirths globally occur in low- and middle-income countries, mostly due to what is called obstructive work,” says Shireen, an obstetrician and researcher at University College London (UCL). Jaufraully said. $1 Smart He’s the one who helped conceive and test the glove.

“Most low- and middle-income countries struggle to cope with the UN-mandated maternal mortality rate of less than 70 per 100,000 live births, combined with rising modern health care costs, leading to ‘smart gloves’. brings hope to most health institutions.”Agnimita Giri Sarkar, Consultant Pediatrician, Institute of Child Health, Kolkata

This innovative device uses nanocomposite sensors to provide real-time data on fetal position and pressure on the baby’s head during a vaginal examination.

In an obstructed delivery, the baby becomes blocked and unable to move down through the birth canal, requiring delivery using forceps or a special type of vacuum device known as a ventos suction cup, or a caesarean section.

“In an emergency where you need to deliver a baby and put forceps or a ventilator on that baby’s head, you need to know what position your baby is in,” said Gloves, published in Frontiers in Global Women’s Health. “If these devices are worn incorrectly, they can cause trauma to the baby, can cause trauma to the woman, and can result in a failed birth.

If the delivery fails, an emergency caesarean section is the only option and carries a much higher risk of complications than a planned caesarean section, Jaufuraully told SciDev.Net.

Clinicians typically rely on a manual vaginal examination or use an ultrasound scanner to determine the baby’s position. However, in resource-poor settings, ultrasound and medical staff trained to operate it may not always be available.

nanocomposite sensor

To address this need, researchers came up with the idea of ​​adapting simple surgical gloves by printing flexible pressure and force sensors on the fingertips.

The sensor is made of metal oxide nanocomposites, and when it touches or rubs against something, it generates an electric current. Designed to be thin enough not to interfere with the doctor’s sense of touch, a second surgical glove can be worn over Smarthis gloves to keep them sterile.

Manish Tiwari, professor of nanoengineering at UCL and member of the smart glove team, said:

Low-cost smart gloves have nanocomposite sensors in the fingertips that help detect the position of the fetus. Credit: Wellcome/EPSRC Center for Interventional and Surgical Sciences (WEISS)

“We also wanted to consider the toxicity of the materials used, sterility during use, etc.,” he added.

They developed a smartphone app to allow clinicians to view sensor data in real time. But Tiwari stressed that the device does not require an internet connection.

“Historically, the gloves used were either connected to a computer or wirelessly connected to a handheld device. [and] Many clinical studies and trials need to be performed before this can be used in practice. But the simplicity and inexpensive nature of the design give us hope that we can get there.”

Jauffraully adds: You can look at that information and say, ‘Yes, I think it would be a good idea to go for a C-section or an instrumental delivery.’ “

The research team is now working on another “low-risk” study using obstetricians, medical students and midwives to test the gloves on baby head models. We plan to start human trials soon.

Researchers estimate the cost of the smart glove at US$1 based on lab production, but say mass production could cost much less.

Agnimita Giri Sarkar, a consultant pediatrician at the Institute of Child Health in Kolkata, India, described the innovation as “interesting and impactful.”

“Most low- and middle-income countries struggle to cope with the UN-mandated maternal mortality rate of less than 70 per 100,000 live births, combined with rising modern health care costs, leading to ‘smart gloves’. brings hope to most health organizations,” she told SciDev.Net.

“Producing real-world evidence remains a challenge,” she warned, but “if we can overcome this barrier, it will become a truly ‘smart’ weapon for millions of medical professionals around the world.” It will be

written by

Ruth Douglas

website

This article was written by SciDev.Net’s Global Desk on February 8, 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gavi.org/vaccineswork/saving-babies-us1-smart-glove The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

