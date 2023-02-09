Tech layoffs are on the rise at Affirm, Google, Amazon, Dell, Salesforce





Tech jobs these days seem to disappear faster than the steam from boiling water.

Buy now pay later company Affirm said it would cut 19% of its workforce after reporting higher-than-expected losses last quarter. Google’s parent company, Alphabet, recently laid off his 12,000 employees, representing 12% of the workforce. Meta has cut an even bigger share of its staff. Even 111-year-old IBM is laying off thousands of jobs.

Since the beginning of 2020, 297 tech companies have laid off nearly 95,000 employees, according to data compiled by Layoffs.fyi, a website that tracks tech layoffs since March 2020. According to the site, this is about six times more than the industry as a whole in 2022.

But the sky hasn’t fallen in the tech industry, or at least it’s not down yet.

Here’s why:

Tech jobs were on the rise before the pandemic

Before the pandemic, the tech industry was growing steadily. As investments in cybersecurity, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence converge on businesses, the need for employees has grown.

In the five years leading up to the pandemic, the tech industry added 1.3 million workers, according to an analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data by CompTIA, an information technology industry association.

CompTIA chief research officer Tim Herbert said the previous hires were not as widely publicized as those made in 2021.

The perception that technology has employed unprecedented levels of workers may have also misled people into thinking that recent layoffs were more substantial.

Pandemic forced companies to lay off employees

When COVID-19 swept across the country, consumers quickly tightened their purse strings, resulting in massive job losses.

And while demand for tech workers was strong leading up to the pandemic, like almost every industry, the tech industry was immune to layoffs during the crisis. In August 2020, the technology industry unemployment rate peaked at his 4.6%, while the overall U.S. unemployment rate was his 8.4%.

‘I was too ambitious’: Spotify CEO announces layoffs of 6% of employees as tech job cuts continue

‘Giant windfall’: Automakers look to hire tech talent from Silicon Valley job cuts

As economic conditions improve, tech companies are hiring more

In the fall of 2020, economic conditions improved much faster than tech companies expected. As the government issued stimulus packages and increased unemployment benefits, demand for electronic devices such as computers, gaming systems and smartphones exploded.

But to get their products to consumers, tech companies have had to navigate broken supply chains and transform into more e-commerce-driven businesses.

To seize the opportunity to succeed and capitalize on the unprecedented demand, technology companies needed more talent and needed it quickly, Herbert said.

Technicians continued to be hired to meet the unprecedented demand.

Why are engineers laid off?Interest Rates Rise, Eating Out Tech Profits

When the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates in March 2022 to keep inflation in check, tech companies felt pain because they depended more on external funding than other industries. As interest rates rise, it becomes more expensive to borrow money.

Meanwhile, many consumers stopped buying electronics after they ran out of stimulus funds. Tech stocks tumbled in the months after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) hiked his rates in March.

Companies that had been hiring one after another made a 180-degree turn and started cutting staff. But Apple, which has the fewest new hires among his four other big tech companies, has so far avoided layoffs.

While headcount reductions are worrying, they will represent a relatively small percentage of the tech workforce in 2022. Even with job cuts, all five tech giants now have more employees than they did before the pandemic.

Dismissed tech worker finding new job

Tech unemployment is declining despite an increase in tech layoffs. The tech unemployment rate fell to 1.5% in January from 1.8% in December, according to CompTIA analysis.

This indicates that “many of the laid-off workers were quickly reabsorbed into the technical workforce,” Herbert said.

Hiring may come from small businesses that still face worker shortages because they were previously unable to compete with the salaries and benefits traditional Silicon Valley tech companies used to attract new talent. is the highest, he added.

Compared to the industry as a whole, large tech companies represent a relatively small percentage of the total tech workforce. Small businesses make up the bulk of the industry. They’re doing fine so far, for the most part.

But the future is a big question mark.

“At some point, we’re going to have to get ready to see some of these (tech) layoffs show up in the numbers,” said Herbert.

Elisabeth Buchwald is USA TODAY’s Personal Finance and Markets Correspondent. You can follow her on her Twitter @BuchElisabeth and sign up for her Daily Her Money newsletter here.

