Alphabet stock plunges $144 billion after Google AI chatbot Bard made an ad mistake





A de facto error spewed by Google’s new AI chat shows the value of parent company Alphabet plummeting by as much as $100 billion ($144 billion).

Key takeaway: Google’s AI chatbot misinformed about the James Webb Telescope in an ad. Alphabet’s stock plunged 7.7%. Stocks plummet as Microsoft launches new campaign in the web search space.

Parent company Alphabetstock’s price plummeted 7.7% after a lackluster presentation of a new chatbot called Bard and longtime competitor Microsoft launched an attack on the dominant search engine.

In Bard’s ad, the bot is asked:

Byrd is given many answers, including the suggestion that the JWST was used to take the first pictures of planets outside the Earth’s solar system, or exoplanets.

However, NASA has confirmed that the first photo of an exoplanet was taken in 2004 by the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope.

A Google spokesperson said the ad error “underscores the importance of a rigorous testing process, which we are launching this week in our Trusted Tester program.”

“We combine external feedback with our own internal testing to ensure Bard’s responses meet our high standards of quality, safety, and evidence of real-world information,” the spokesperson said. increase.

The stock posted its steepest one-day drop since October, when Alphabet’s earnings report revealed a slowdown in digital advertising revenue that spooked investors.

Those concerns have escalated since another report released last week revealed that Google’s holiday quarter ad sales were down year-over-year.

Microsoft’s campaign for search engine dominance

Google’s presentation to Bard contrasted with a more sophisticated and well-reviewed showcase of Microsoft’s plans to incorporate its already popular chatbot, ChatGPT, into its Bing search engine.

In contrast, Microsoft shares rose 0.5% after the announcement.

“It’s not like this is the end of the world for Google, Microsoft is about to eat lunch on search,” said Angelo Zino, an analyst at the Center for Financial Research and Analysis (CFRA).

“However, ChatGPT shows that there is a potential threat, which is causing a lot of fear.”

Although Google has focused on artificial intelligence for the past six years, it has been cautious about how it uses this technology in its search engine, which accounts for about 90% of the Internet market share. reliable information.

ChatGPT has attracted millions of users since its release late last year by OpenAI, but it still makes obvious mistakes that would make it ridiculed if it appeared in Google search results. But Microsoft’s market for his Bing search engine is so small that it still has room to experiment with largely untested technology.

