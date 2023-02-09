OnePlus Buds Pro 2: Great Earbuds with Spatial Audio for Android | Headphones





Finally, the AirPods Pro’s Android rival is here. OnePlus’ new Buds Pro 2 noise-cancelling earbuds are some of the first products on the market to support Google’s new spatial audio virtual surround sound technology, giving it a boost in a crowded market.

At $179, the earbuds compete directly with the similarly priced Pixel Buds Pro and $249 AirPods Pro, but with the added benefit of having apps for Android and iPhone, they’re truly cross-platform.

The Buds Pro 2 have a fairly simple design and are slightly more compact than most of their rivals, including the AirPods Pro 2, making them light and comfortable to wear even during long listening sessions.

The earbuds feature metallic embellishments on the stems and traditional silicone tips that sit securely in your ears.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

Stems are squeeze sensitive for regeneration control. Squeeze and hold to toggle noise cancellation on and off, then remove the earbuds to pause your music. There is no option to adjust the volume, so you have to reach for the buttons on your phone.

The earbuds last up to 6 hours with noise canceling on, and a total of 25 hours of playtime after just over 3 charges from the small flip-top case. The compact case makes it easy to carry around and charges in 100 minutes via USB-C, but also allows Qi wireless charging.

specification

Water resistance: Earbud IP55 (sweat resistant); Case IPX4

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, SBC, AAC, LC3, LHDC

Battery life: 6 hours with ANC earbuds, 25 hours with case (9/39 hours ANC off)

Earbud Dimensions: 24.3 x 20.9 x 32.2mm

Earphone weight: 4.9g each

Driver size: 11 and 6mm

Charging case dimensions: 61 x 50 x 25.4mm

Charging case weight: 47.3g

Case charging: USB-C, Qi wireless charging

Connectivity The HeyMelody app for Android and iPhone handles updates and settings such as spatial audio and sound customization.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

The Buds Pro 2 tick all the Bluetooth connection boxes. It supports the latest Bluetooth 5.3 with Fast Pair for Android, as well as AAC, LC3 and LHDC audio standards, making it suitable for a wide range of devices. Both earbuds can be used alone for mono audio or calls and support seamless switching between devices, allowing him to connect to two gadgets at once.

Superior Sound and Spatial Audio Box contains 3 sizes of oval silicone earbud tips.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

Overall, the Buds Pro 2 can comfortably keep up with similar easy-listening competition at this price, and offer very good sound for the money. They produce a well-rounded sound with detailed highs, balanced midrange, and plenty of bass for most people, even if they can’t reach very deep. The separation of tones and handling of complex tracks is excellent, and works well for most music genres, although some, such as Britpop, can sound a little flat.

The companion app has a full equalizer and a sound customization system that runs a five-minute hearing test and fine-tunes the audio to your personal hearing profile accordingly.

The earbuds are one of the first on the market to support the new implementation of Google’s Spatial Audio Virtual Surround technology built into Android 13. Even if music is usually best left in stereo, you can enjoy a more immersive cinematic experience on the go.

The Buds Pro 2 also have sensors that can track the position of your head relative to your phone so that the center channel of the movie, usually dialogue, is always heard through the screen.

Spatial audio requires updates to games, music, and video streaming apps. The feature is live on YouTube during testing, and we expect other big companies to follow suit in the near future.

The noise-cancelling earbuds detect when you’re wearing them, pause your music, and change noise-cancelling modes when you take them off.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

The earbuds have adaptive active noise canceling that can increase or decrease depending on the noise around them, but it’s pretty weak, so it’s best left on the max setting. Still, I struggle with high-pitched sounds like the sound of car tires, typing keys in the office, and wind noise.

It can soften the hum of an engine or the roar of an airplane, but it can’t be the best about its ability to remove everyday distractions. But this isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Transparency mode sounds pretty natural, good enough for hearing traffic and announcements, but a bit quieter for conversations with other people.

Call quality was pretty good, my voice remained clear to callers, but the earbuds let a fair amount of background noise through in busy environments.

sustainability

OnePlus rates the battery as at least 80% of its original capacity after 500 full charge cycles, but it can’t be replaced or the earbuds repaired, so they’re eventually disposable. The earbuds aren’t made with recycled materials, the company doesn’t issue an environmental impact report, and they don’t trade in or recycle.

price

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 shipping on February 16th is 179 ($179).

For comparison, the Nothing Ear 1 was $149, the Google Pixel Buds Pro was $179, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 were $279.95, and the Apple AirPods Pro 2 were $249.

verdict

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are some of the first Bluetooth earbuds on the market to support Google’s new spatial audio surround sound technology for Android.

They sound better than most easy listening sets in this price range, and the spatial audio system is good for movies. But it’s weak on treble and can’t compete with the best.

Unlike some of its competitors, the app available for Android and iPhone allows you to use it perfectly on either platform. Support for simultaneous connections to two devices is a rare but welcome feature. The comfortable fit, decent battery life, and nice, compact case make it easy to carry around.

It’s a bit disappointing that they don’t have an onboard volume control, but the biggest problem is that they can’t replace batteries like most other true wireless earbuds, so they end up being disposable and losing a star.

Pros: Comfortable and good sound, spatial audio with Android, fast pairing and multipoint Bluetooth, noise canceling, cross-platform apps, compact case, squeeze playback controls.

Cons: Noise canceling is weak on highs, irreversible, no onboard volume control.

The compact case is one of the best pocket-friendly cases that can be charged via USB-C or Qi wireless.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

