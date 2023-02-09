UnitedHealthcare Apple Watch owners can earn awards for being active





Insurer UnitedHealthcare today announced the launch of UnitedHealthcare Rewards. It’s a program that allows members to earn up to $1,000 annually by using her Apple Watch or iPhone to achieve a variety of health goals and activities.

UnitedHealthcare says eligible members can use their smart watch, smartphone, or activity tracker to earn rewards that can be added to a prepaid debit card or deposited into a health savings account. Rewards can be earned by completing the following tasks:

Get at least 5,000 steps every day. Complete at least 15 minutes of activity per day. Track 14 nights of sleep. Take a biometric test. Complete a health survey. Choose paperless billing.

Payments include walking 5000 steps a day for $3.50 per week, 14 days of sleep tracking for $10, 30 minutes of active fitness per day for $7 per week, and health survey completion for $25.

Additional activities are added to the rewards program throughout the year. UnitedHealthcare Rewards is available to select fully insured employers at the start of a new plan year. Additional employers will have access later in 2023. The program can be accessed through the UnitedHealthcare app or the UnitedHealthcare website.

