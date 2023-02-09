Nintendo releases trailer for new Zelda and Pikmin games TechCrunch





Nintendo hosted a 45-minute Nintendo Direct livestream on Wednesday to reveal upcoming games and updates for the Nintendo Switch.

As many players expected, Nintendo has released the highly anticipated trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The game will release on his May 12, 2023, making it the standard edition of his most expensive game to date, retailing at his $69.99.

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, an epic adventure awaits you across the land and sky of Hyrule.

While a new Zelda game wraps up the presentation, the stream kicked off with a trailer for Pikmin 4, set to release on July 21, 2023. This comes nearly two years after Nintendo partnered with Pokémon GO maker Niantic to launch the AR game Pikmin Bloom. , encourages players to walk outside and collect seedlings. Perhaps the most important piece of information here is that Pikmin 4 lets you ride a dog named Oatti.

Especially nostalgic fans of Nintendo’s long-running franchise had more to celebrate. Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will soon be able to play select Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance games. Become. The platform already offers certain games from older consoles such as Nintendo 64, NES, SNES and Sega Genesis. Games available today include Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins, Mario Kart: Super Circuit, Kirby’s Dream Land, The Legend of Zelda: Minish Cap, and more.

Zelda and Pikmin have been around for decades, but Nintendo has also found success with more recent franchises like Splatoon, which debuted in 2015. His latest installment, Splatoon 3, was released on Nintendo Switch in September. Splatoon 3 was his second best-selling game on Nintendo last quarter, with 10.1 million units sold (the top spot was his Scarlet & Violet with 20.6 million Pokémon).

Those ink-splattered, punk-rock squid and octoling fans have some new material to look forward to in the coming months. . This will span his two waves of Inkopolis, which launches this spring, and Side Order, which launches later. Inkopolis feels a little lacking. It’s a different setting to explore, but from this trailer it doesn’t seem like the weapons and gear available are any different than what’s already in the game. It seems to shove it into the canvas of the world (perhaps filling it with bright ink). This is a little more interesting than a performance by the Squid sisters (no offense to a very cool fictional band).

Other announcements included news about Metroid Prime Remastered (available now), Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (releases February 24), Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Fire Emblem Engage, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 expansions. increase.

For home scorers: No, there were no Silksong updates.

