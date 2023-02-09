Spotify now lets you choose which playlists you want to have less impact on recommendations TechCrunch





Spotify finally introduces a much-requested feature. The streaming service today announced the launch of a new “Exclude from Taste Profiles” feature that prevents selected playlists from significantly impacting personalized recommendations.

Contextually, your preference profile is Spotify’s interpretation of your musical tastes based on what you listen to, and is used to inform your recommendations. With this new feature, you can tell Spotify which playlists you don’t want to influence recommendations for a more customized and personalized experience.

There are often specific playlists for specific activities, such as sleep, exercise, or parenting. People who listen to white noise while sleeping often find Discover Weekly and other personalized playlists dominated by white noise. If you’re a parent, your child’s music may pop up in your personalized playlist. It’s very annoying to see it in lists and such.

Spotify knows how annoying this is and that’s why they’re launching the new feature. Exclusions from Taste Profiles are rolling out today to web, desktop, iOS, and Android users. To access the new features, select a playlist, tap the three dots at the top of the playlist, tap[テイスト プロファイルから除外]must be selected. With this feature enabled, the streaming service will filter out past and future viewings of playlists from taste profiles. If you change your mind, you can turn the feature off using the same process.

Many white noise playlists and kids playlists are also built into the annual Spotify Wrapped experience, so you can use this new feature to decide what content you don’t want to see on Wrapped at the end of the year. A Spotify spokesperson told TechCrunch that if you choose to enable the new feature, you’ll be able to see Top Songs, Top Artists and Top Genres. The company notes that streams from these playlists will still count towards your total watch time.

Even if you exclude the playlist from the taste profile,[ホーム]displayed in the tab. Spotify also points out that liked songs in playlists are also unaffected. This means that Pop 4 Kids playlists will still be accessible, but won’t feature in personalized playlists or wrapped experiences.

“We are continually working to find new ways to further improve the personalization experience by introducing ways to connect listeners, artists and creators in unique and rich ways,” Spotify said in a blog post. increase.

It’s no surprise that Spotify is looking to enhance the personalized playlist experience on its service. Especially since the company’s personalized playlists are one of the company’s biggest sales drivers and one of the reasons Spotify continues to lead the music streaming market.

