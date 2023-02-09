How to rebuild team relationships after a layoff





Forward-looking managers actively build team relationships, foster trust, and… [+] A team that can survive conflict

Getty

Over the past few weeks, headlines have been filled with layoffs. Headcount reductions are tough for those directly affected, but they can also be tough for those left behind. The stress of the downsizing process, the loss of close colleagues, and the extra workload can put everyone under pressure. Concerns about the economic environment and the rising cost of living add to the mix and are the perfect storm. These create ideal conditions for team conflicts to thrive, and for managers to clean up. To strengthen cohesion and minimize destructive conflicts, there is one key area managers can focus on. It’s about building strong team relationships. Here’s how.

Relationship between team members and managers

It’s no surprise that relationships get worse when you’re stressed. When the workers’ internal resources are tested, they tend to be less tolerant. This affects the lens through which interactions are perceived, leaving room for misinterpretation and misinterpretation. Offhand comments from managers that may have gone unnoticed before can be taken to heart. Staff who are worried that their job will be their next job can interpret being excluded from meetings as deliberate disrespect.

Team recovery and support after layoffs is extremely important. A bearish team His members may appear sad, depressed, and quiet. Managers themselves are often under pressure, but reducing the risk of conflict escalating by taking time to become aware of the atmosphere within the team and taking steps to build relationships with individual team members. can.

Managing wider team dynamics

Redundancy affects team morale and trust. Team members can be suspicious of their managers and coworkers. As teammates adjust to the loss of supportive colleagues and friends, often long-forged team relationships also fall apart. Lack of trust and conflict are closely intertwined. When teams trust each other, they can work through disagreements and tolerate the occasional misbehavior. A low trust level increases the chance of destructive conflicts.

To help teams rebuild trust, managers can create a space for teams to voice concerns in a safe environment. This can be a dedicated time or simply an opportunity to speak to each other at the beginning or end of the meeting. Establishing psychological safety is also important. This allows workers to feel that the team environment is safe for taking interpersonal risks. The manager can be a role model for healthy confrontational behavior, promote respectful discussion, and coordinate team members who exhibit unhelpful behavior. This helps build trust not only among her members of the team, but also in the manager.

Look inward to build personal resilience

Today’s workplace expects a lot from managers, and the post-retirement environment is no exception. Managers often have the burden of managing the process of having their trusted members of staff laid off or running smaller units under increasing business pressure. Managers themselves may have been at risk of being fired, and it’s common to feel survivor guilt afterwards. A recent survey found that more than half of those who avoided losing their jobs in the process of layoffs felt guilty when they kept their jobs, while others didn’t. I also experienced feelings such as low motivation and low productivity.

Self-care is often overlooked for many managers, but it is very important. The first step is to recognize uncomfortable feelings and take action to deal with them rather than avoid them. Seeking support from a trusted colleague or friend to discuss and be heard can be helpful. Self-care not only protects the manager’s well-being, it also means being well-positioned to help others.

Forward-thinking managers actively build team relationships, foster trust, and build teams that can survive conflict. Headcount reductions are always difficult, but teams with strong connections can support each other in bad times and pave the way to success in better times.

