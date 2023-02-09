Music and the psychology of choice





Long before the iPhone, iPad, or iPod, and long before CDs, cassettes, and Walkmans, vinyl records ruled the music world.

Imagine reliving the 60’s one vinyl record at a time. Rock and roll is the dominant genre, with artists like Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry and Little Richard getting their spin on record players. Next is the British Invasion via The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Kinks. Then we put in some Motown, with artists like Marvin Gaye, the Supremes, the Temptations. Finally, a splash of folk music from Bob Dylan and Peter, Paul, and Mary rounds out the vinyl collection.

Over the years, music consumption has changed, but discoveries have not. Listeners moved from records to cassettes and finally he to CDs. But in 2003 everything changed. “1000 Songs in Your Pocket” Apple transformed the music industry with the release of iTunes and the iPod. iTunes not only changed music consumption, it took the first step to change music discovery.

Enter Spotify. Monthly active users now surpass his 456 million, making him the highest percentage of streamers and his 34% of the total market. What iTunes did to music consumption, what Spotify did to music discovery. After all, having 200 years’ worth of songs means little if the experience is like drinking water from a fire hose.

Finding your next favorite song is more complicated than turning on the radio and turning on your favorite station. For years, finding music involved actively searching for music online, and naturally you gravitated toward genres you were already predisposed to. The mental batteries are also piling up.

To understand the psychology behind music taste and discovery, we must first understand the psychology behind consumer choice.

Everything a consumer needs today is within reach. But as product production increases, branding and differentiation increases, consumers are ironically crawling backwards, again scouring hundreds and thousands of options. This phenomenon is called the paradox of choice. The more choices consumers make, the less enjoyable the experience will be.

The act of choosing between different options leads to consumer dissatisfaction. This deviation from pleasure is a direct result of the brain getting out of “default mode.” In this mode, thoughts and decisions are made very quickly and feel automatic.

This is not to say that having choices leads to less satisfaction. Barry Schwartz, author of The Paradox of Choice: Why More Is Less, argues that having choices gives consumers a sense of freedom, autonomy, and control. But the consumer’s brain works like an old computer. When the number of choices faced by the consumer passes the bliss point, the consumer’s brain is forced to shift more gears than usual. As a result, the act of choice has negative consequences and consumers are overheated.

This is directly related to the psychology behind the effort to pick first place. In other words, the less consumers have to think, the happier they are.

The human brain has created many innovations in its short time on earth, but the reality is that consumers like to be lazy. Consumers love comfort and convenience.

American psychologist Clark L. Hull calls the laziness tendency avoidance of cognitive demands.

Here’s an example of how this has settled into everyday life. I wake up early and head to my closet to decide what to wear to work. Unless you’re in the fashion industry or dedicated to your personal aesthetic, there’s no way you can spend an entire morning deciding what clothes to wear. You’ll have one of your go-to outfits just because.

It’s not worth sacrificing extra time to get ready, especially right before your day’s work.

Now that the psychology behind mental effort and choice is clear, the following points emerge. Exactly how has this impacted the way people consume and discover music?

Oversaturation of information, media and news continues to influence consumer behavior. Simplify music discovery. Enter your personalization.

Spotify might be a great place to listen to your favorite songs and artists, but with over 100 million songs to choose from, it can be overwhelming. Without personalization, music discovery today would be a complete nightmare.

That’s why Spotify employee Matt Ogle revamped the Discover page into what consumers all know and love: Discover Weekly. He realized that the antidote to the paradox of choice is simple. It’s about giving every user their own personalized mixtape.

Users no longer have to spend hours searching for new music. Spotify uses all the data it has from its 456 million monthly active users to curate personalized playlists filled with people’s favorite songs with similar musical tastes. . This algorithm is based on the fair assumption that if other people with similar spending habits have added these songs to their playlists, you might be interested in them too.

Since the launch of Discover Weekly, growing artists have had the opportunity to cast a wider net to new listeners. A Spotify representative said in an interview with Vox: new fan. “

Spotify users listen to over 2.3 billion hours of music. Discover Weekly listeners spend twice as much time on the app as those who don’t use the feature. Brands have since leveraged the vast amounts of data collected by this feature from hundreds of millions of users to create products that they can sell to them. Businesses can sponsor Discover Weekly. This means that for those who pay for Spotify’s freemium option, you’ll see your logo inside your playlists and ads at every spot.

Intending to design the shortest path to a memorable music experience, Spotify has innovated further, offering a daily mixer set of pre-mixed playlists based on your favorite music and genres. Unlike Discover Weekly, it does not focus on music discovery, but instead emphasizes a selection of users’ favorite music. That doesn’t mean they completely ignore the possibility of spreading new music. Within each cluster of songs are sly recommendations that match each playlist well. Nice and easy for the typical lazy, casual listener!

Spotify isn’t alone in trying to avoid the paradox of choice. Apple Music, with his 21% market share, followed Music Daily. It boasts the same idea as Discovery Weekly, but aims to be a ‘playlist that never sleeps’, offering new songs the moment users wake up.

The paradox of choice extends beyond musical discovery. It also affects some aspects of our lives. The customer experience can range from walking around your favorite retail store to picking your favorite milk at your local supermarket. With increased production, we have a wide range of options for almost everything, even water. Through the collection of user data, brands have been able to transform all types of purchasing experiences.

Whether or not culling user data for company benefit is something users can understand is a whole other story. This remains the fact that the user experience is evolving. The era of ultimate personalization has arrived. For this, we can thank the cross-pollination of consumer psychology and data science.

However, today’s music no longer needs to be sought in deliberation. Instead, predictive data and consumer sentiment insights quietly spoon new music to users. The paradox of choice seems to be circumvented by acting as an intelligent aggregator.

